Photos: Hauntingly Cute Halloween Merchandise Arrives at DisneyStyle at Disney Springs

DisneyStyle is celebrating spooky season with all-new Halloween apparel, accessories, and themed collections featuring adorable ghosts and Disney's take on the Sanderson Sisters.

Halloween merchandise is beginning to roll out at Walt Disney World, and Disney fans can now start stocking up on spooky season essentials. Halloween merchandise has debuted at Disney Springs, with DisneyStyle unveiling an all-new lineup of apparel, accessories, and themed collections that blend playful fall aesthetics with Disney favorites.

Among the standard Halloween merchandise for the resort are two standout collections that are already turning heads: an adorable Pastel Cutie Ghost line and a Hocus Pocus-inspired collection featuring Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, and Clarabelle Cow channeling the iconic Sanderson Sisters.

Pastel Cutie Pumpkin Crewneck Sweatshirt - $64.99

Pastel Cutie Ghost Ear Headband Keychain - $19.99

Pastel Cutie Pumpkin Bag - $34.99

Pastel Cutie Ghost Ear Headband - $36.99

Pastel Cutie Pumpkin Ear Headband - $36.99

Pastel Cutie Baseball Jersey - $79.99

Hey Boo Pastel Cutie Ghost Tee Shirt - $36.99

Pastel Cutie Ghost Pajama Set - $59.99

Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters Crewneck Sweatshirt - $59.99

Amuck Amuck Amuck Tee Shirt - $39.99

Amuck Amuck Amuck Mug - $24.99

Thackary Binx Bucket Bag - $49.99

Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters Tee Shirt - $39.99

Happy Halloween Crewneck Sweatshirt - $59.99

Donald Duck Halloween Tee Shirt - $39.99

Walt Disney World Spider Baseball Cap - $32.99

Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Light Up Keychain - $16.99

Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Lanyard with Pouch - $29.99

Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Hockey Jersey - $89.99

Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Crocs - $69.99

Mickey and Friends Walt Disney World Crewneck - $69.99

The arrival of these collections is expected to be just the beginning of Walt Disney World's Halloween merchandise rollout. Historically, Disney gradually introduces additional seasonal collections throughout August as events like Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party begin and Halloween décor expands across the resort.

With Halloween now making its way into stores across Walt Disney World, guests visiting Disney Springs can already begin finding festive apparel, accessories, and collectibles long before October arrives.

Whether shoppers gravitate toward the pastel ghost aesthetic or prefer the magical mischief of the Sanderson Sisters, DisneyStyle's newest offerings provide plenty of ways to celebrate the Halloween season in unmistakable Disney fashion.

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