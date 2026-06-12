Photos: Hong Kong Disneyland Gets Decked Out for Pixar Summer Fest

Hong Kong Disneyland is currently hosting its first-ever Pixar Summer Fest, inviting park guests to get in on the fun of their favorite Pixar stories. We previously took at look at the entertainment on offer, but guests will also be greeted by tons of decor, both in the park and outside.

On the pathways leading to Hong Kong Disneyland from the hotels and train station, guests will see banners with a wide variety of Pixar characters promoting the fun that awaits during Pixar Summer Fest.

The Main Street Train Station has some subtle Pixar decor, as the floral Mickey sits atop a flowerbed shaped like the iconic Pixar ball.

Heading into Hong Kong Disneyland itself, where guests will find a spectacular display in Town Square featuring the Pixar ball and the Luxo Jr. lamp.

Banners can be found up and down Main Street, U.S.A. and leading towards the Castle of Magical Dreams, featuring the faces of iconic Pixar characters.

The various shop windows feature not only general Pixar merchandise, but also some merchandise for the highly-anticipated Toy Story 5.

The Bullseye and Lightning McQueen popcorn buckets that were recently announced for the U.S. parks are already available here at Hong Kong Disneyland.

Some special food items are available, like these Inside Out donuts and popcorn.

Or perhaps you want to let your frustrations out with an Anger Hot Dog?

We're celebrating all the Pixar fun at Hong Kong Disneyland, so be sure to check out our Pixar Summer Fest landing for continuing coverage from the event!