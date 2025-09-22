Hong Kong Disneyland Issues a Weather Advisory Update Ahead of "Super Typhoon" Ragasa

Strong Wind Signal No. 3: What this means for your day at Hong Kong Disneyland

Hong Kong Disneyland has issued an update to alert guests that park operations may be affected by the approaching “Super" Typhoon Ragasa.

What’s Happening:

Disney has updated the Hong Kong Disneyland website

As of right now, the park will open with limited operations, while all outdoor attractions will be suspended.

Also under Strong Wind Signal No. 3, the Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre remains open, but rental services of pedal boats and surrey bikes may be suspended.

The website also states that if Typhoon Signal No. 8, 9, 10, or “Extreme Conditions" is issued or announced during the park’s normal operating hours, the park will close early. Guests who entered the park using a valid park ticket may retain their original ticket and use it for a revisit on any day within six months from the date of early closure.

Super Typhoon Ragasa is currently one of the most powerful storms of 2025, with sustained winds of 215 km/h (134 mph) and gusts reaching up to 295 km/h (183 mph).

Hong Kong authorities have issued a No. 3 typhoon warning, with potential upgrades to higher signals as the storm approaches. The Hong Kong Observatory has warned of serious threats, including gale-force winds, heavy rain, thunderstorms, and a significant storm surge.

Travel disruptions are widespread, with over 700 flight cancellations at Hong Kong International Airport. Cathay Pacific has canceled all inbound and outbound flights between 6 p.m. on Tuesday and 6 a.m. on Thursday. Emirates has also canceled all flights to Hong Kong and Shenzhen from September 23 to 25.

What Happens in the Event of Typhoon Signal No. 8, 9, or 10:

If typhoon signal no. 8, 9, 10, or “Extreme Conditions*" is issued or announced before the park’s scheduled operating hours, the park may delay opening and operate with limited operations upon opening. The park may also remain closed if adverse weather or “Extreme Conditions" continue.

If the park closes for the whole day, the following will apply: Day Tickets: Guests with unused tickets may visit the park on another day within the tickets’ original validity period. Disney Premier Access: For unused Disney Premier Access purchased through the Hong Kong Disneyland official website or official mobile application, an email will be sent to the email address provided at the time of purchase after the day of park closure. The passholder may present the email to redeem the unused benefits in the Disney Premier Access within 6 months from the day of park closure. If the email has not been received, please contact us at [email protected]. For unused Disney Premier Access purchased at ticket booths at the Main Entrance, Guest Relations or designated merchandise stores of the park, the Hong Kong Disneyland WeChat Mini Program, Hong Kong Disneyland Fliggy Flagship Store and other authorized travel providers of Hong Kong Disneyland, the passholder may use the original pass to redeem the unused benefits within 6 months from the day of park closure.

If a typhoon signal no. 8, 9, 10, or “Extreme Conditions" is issued or announced during the park’s normal operating hours Day Tickets: Guests who entered the park using their 1-Day park ticket may keep their original ticket and use the same ticket for a revisit on any one day within 6 months from the day of inclement weather or “Extreme Conditions". 2-Day Tickets: If guest entered the park using their 2-Day ticket and the park is closed during the 1st park visit due to inclement weather or “Extreme Conditions", guest may use their original ticket to make the 1st park visit again within 6 months from the day of inclement weather or “Extreme Conditions", and the 2nd park visit within the validity period specified for the 2nd park visit.



More Hong Kong Disneyland News: