Photos/Video: Hong Kong Disneyland Hosts 20th Anniversary Magical Red Carpet Party to Celebrate the Upcoming Most Magical Party of All

Today marked a new milestone on the road to The Most Magical Party of All at Hong Kong Disneyland, as the resort rolled out the red carpet for an exclusive party down Main Street, USA.

Today, April 17th, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort rolled out the red carpet to preview their 20th anniversary festivities. Overtaking the entirety of Main Street, USA, the event, titled the 20th Anniversary Magical Red Carpet Party, served as an announcement event for The Most Magical Party of All. The event doesn’t officially kick off until June 28th, but Hong Kong Disneyland was ready to show off some of what they have up their sleeves for the 20 year milestone.

Now a red carpet wouldn’t be complete without special guests, right? During the event Disney characters, including Mickey & Friends and Duffy & Friends, strutted and showed off their new 20th anniversary attire. In addition to the adorable new costumes, attendees also got a look at the new Friendtastic! Parade, the largest parade in the park’s history. Of course, Hong Kong Disneyland cast members were also in attendance, including managing director Michael Moriarty sporting a Mickey Mouse letterman jacket.

Check out a full video of the 20th Anniversary Magical Red Carpet Party below.

