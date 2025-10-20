Experience ICE! with "Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer" at Gaylord Palms
Chill out this holiday season with Rudolph, snow slides, and a frosty winter wonderland adventure!
Get ready to step into a winter wonderland! Gaylord Palms Resort is bringing the magic of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer to life in its signature ICE! holiday attraction for the very first time.
What’s Happening:
- From November 14, 2025, through January 7, 2026, the 20,000-square-foot experience features more than a dozen larger-than-life scenes from the classic 1964 stop-motion television special, including Rudolph, Hermey the Elf, Yukon Cornelius, Bumble, Clarice, and Santa Claus.
- A team of 40 master ice carvers from Harbin, China, spent over a month shaping 6,700 blocks of ice into whimsical, interactive displays, with redesigned scenes and fun features that let guests become part of the story.
- Inside the attraction, visitors can crawl through snow tunnels, play music alongside ice sculptures, step into crystal-clear ice gift boxes, and slide down two-story ice slides. Plus discover a hidden “secret slide" that whisks them to the next scene.
- Guests are kept warm in signature Gaylord Palms blue parkas as they explore the 9-degree environment, and the Carver’s Showcase offers a behind-the-scenes look at the intricate ice carving process. The experience culminates in a breathtaking Nativity scene, perfectly paired with a dramatic musical soundtrack.
- Beyond ICE!, Gaylord Palms is packed with holiday fun across its 65-acre resort.
- The new cirque holiday show, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance, brings a whimsical world of acrobats, magicians, and Broadway-level performances to the atrium.
- Guests can also enjoy the Here We Glow A-Caroling Light Show, meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, witness the birth of Jesus in the musical stage show The Greatest Story, and get up close with Florida wildlife during Wintertime Animal Encounters.
- Families can dive into interactive experiences like snow tubing in the Snow Factory, gingerbread decorating, chocolate snowflake-making, elf training, Build-A-Bear workshops, and scavenger hunts to find the Misfit Toys.
- Overnight guests get even more perks, including front-of-line access to ICE! with the “Chill Pass," rooms with atrium views of the stunning holiday displays, and exclusive dining experiences, from Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners to a New Year’s Eve buffet at Villa de Flora.
- Across the resort, more than three million sparkling lights and over 100 decorated Christmas trees set the scene for a truly immersive holiday celebration.
- Advance tickets and holiday packages are now available at ChristmasAtGaylordPalms.com.
