Sip, Stamp, and Celebrate: Joffrey’s Launches Holiday Beverage Crawl for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders
What’s Happening:
- The holidays just got a whole lot sweeter for Annual Passholders! Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company is celebrating the season with a brand-new Holiday Beverage Crawl, featuring five exclusive drinks available now through December 30 at select kiosks across Walt Disney World Resort.
- Guests can pick up a stamp card at their first Joffrey’s stop, then collect stamps for each featured beverage purchased at the parks and Disney Springs.
- Once all five locations are checked off, bring your completed card to the Joffrey’s location in The Landing at Disney Springs to claim a special prize, available while supplies last.
- Each park has its own merry must-try creation:
- Magic Kingdom: Cheerful Elf Latte (Joffrey’s Revive Kiosk)
- EPCOT: Yuletide Log Mocha (in-park Joffrey’s kiosks)
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Cookie Butter Gingerbread Latte (in-park kiosks)
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Cocoa & Spice (in-park kiosks)
- Disney Springs – The Landing: Santa’s Thumbprint Cookie Latte
- Whether you’re fueling up to park hop or taking a cozy coffee break under the lights, this is one holiday challenge that’s equal parts fun and flavorful!
