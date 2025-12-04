Ke Huy Quan Revisits His Short Round Past as He and Fellow "Zootopia 2" Star Ginnifer Goodwin Ride Indiana Jones Adventure
No time for love, Doctor Jones, we gotta shoot some Disney Park content!
At Disneyland, Ke He Quan recently paid a visit to an old friend as he and his Zootopia 2 costar Ginnifer Goodwin rode Indiana Jones Adventure together.
What's Happening:
- As part of the promo tour for Zootopia 2, Ginnifer Goodwin and Ke He Quan were brought to Disneyland Resort to take part in several different pieces of content and reveals, which included showing off the new Gary De'Snake sipper, based on Quan's character, and encountering a new Zootopia meet and greet character at Disney's California Adventure, in the form of Clawhauser.
- But it turns out they also popped over to Adventureland in Disneyland as well, to film something that wasn't Zootopia 2-specific but rather had decades-old significance for Quan.
- Quan of course made his movie debut as a child in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, where he played Indy's sidekick, Short Round. Now, he and Goodwin took a ride on Indiana Jones Adventure, seeing if they could avoid having big reactions - with Quan first providing some fun nostalgic endorphins by donning a certain baseball cap and saying some familiar lines from the Temple of Doom.
- Frustratingly for fans, Quan never returned as Short Round in the Indiana Jones series. However, in the wake of his big career resurgence thanks to 2022's Everything Everywhere All at Once, he notably was part of the announcement at D23 in 2024 that a new version of the Indiana Jones attraction is coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom.
- Given we were told this version of the ride would have a new storyline, and that they had Quan present to announce it, I'm among the many who are crossing our fingers he will be a part of it in some manner; perhaps as part of the pre-show in the way Indy's buddy Sallah (John Rhys-Davies) is in Anaheim's Indiana Jones Adventure?
- And look, that new video of Quan riding Indiana Jones Adventure promises nothing... but it sure helps add to that hope!
- In the meantime, Quan and Goodwin can celebrate that Zootopia 2 just had an absolutely massive opening at the global box office.
