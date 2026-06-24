Magic Key Giveaway: Get an Exclusive License Plate Cover this July
Plus, see if you are eligible to make a reservation.
Add a little magic (key) to your vehicle with the upcoming Disneyland Magic Key exclusive license plate frame, coming this July.
What’s Happening:
- While being one of Disneyland’s biggest fans is already fun, a new benefit is arriving this July that will make your drives to the Happiest Place on Earth even more magical.
- Kicking off on July 16th, Magic Key holders can make their way to Star Wars Launch Bay to pick up a free Magic Key License Plate Frame.
- Exclusive to Magic Key holders, the giveaway is a part of the Magic Key Road Trip Year.
- Distribution will take place daily through July 26th from 2PM to 8PM, while supplies last.
- But, in true Disneyland Resort fashion, you will need to secure a virtual queue to join the distribution line, which will happen daily at 12PM
- Reservations are required, so make sure you plan ahead to pick this souvenir up!
Are You Blacked Out?:
- Not all Magic Keys are created equal, and you may be wondering what days you can pick up the Magic Key license plate cover.
- Take a look below to see if and when you aren’t eligible to make a reservation.
- Inspire Key: Good to go any day.
- Believe Key: July 4
- Enchant Key: Completely Blocked Out
- Explore Key: July 17, 18, 24, 25
- Imagine Key: Completely Blocked Out
- For those looking to make a trip out of it, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
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Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
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