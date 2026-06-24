Magic Key Giveaway: Get an Exclusive License Plate Cover this July

Plus, see if you are eligible to make a reservation.

Add a little magic (key) to your vehicle with the upcoming Disneyland Magic Key exclusive license plate frame, coming this July.

What’s Happening:

While being one of Disneyland’s biggest fans is already fun, a new benefit is arriving this July that will make your drives to the Happiest Place on Earth even more magical.

Kicking off on July 16th, Magic Key holders can make their way to Star Wars Launch Bay to pick up a free Magic Key License Plate Frame.

Exclusive to Magic Key holders, the giveaway is a part of the Magic Key Road Trip Year.

Distribution will take place daily through July 26th from 2PM to 8PM, while supplies last.

But, in true Disneyland Resort fashion, you will need to secure a virtual queue to join the distribution line, which will happen daily at 12PM

Reservations are required, so make sure you plan ahead to pick this souvenir up!

Are You Blacked Out?:

Not all Magic Keys are created equal, and you may be wondering what days you can pick up the Magic Key license plate cover.

Take a look below to see if and when you aren’t eligible to make a reservation. Inspire Key: Good to go any day. Believe Key: July 4 Enchant Key: Completely Blocked Out Explore Key: July 17, 18, 24, 25 Imagine Key: Completely Blocked Out

For those looking to make a trip out of it, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Disneyland Resort:

Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning





