New Food Items Arrive in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom
Disney is introducing new food options at both Golden Oak Outpost and Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe.
Magic Kingdom guests will have even more delicious reasons to stop for a snack this summer. Beginning July 21, Walt Disney World is introducing three new menu items across Frontierland, adding bold flavors, indulgent desserts, and a fresh twist on classic theme park favorites.
What’s Happening:
- Announced by Disney Eats, the new offerings can be found at Golden Oak Outpost and Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe, giving guests plenty of opportunities to satisfy both sweet and savory cravings while exploring the park.
- Over at Golden Oak Outpost, Disney is putting a creative spin on chicken strips with the debut of the Hot Honey Chicken Strips. The meal features crispy chicken served alongside sweet potato waffle fries that are topped with marshmallows and candied pecans, creating a unique combination of sweet, spicy, and savory flavors. The addition of hot honey ties the entire dish together with just the right amount of heat.
- Just steps away at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe, guests can sink their teeth into an all-new Barbecue Bacon Cheeseburger. The hearty burger starts with an Angus beef patty topped with American cheese before being layered with house-made bacon jam and smoky barbecue sauce. It's served with a side of classic french fries, making it a satisfying option for lunch or dinner in Frontierland.
- For those with a sweet tooth, Pecos Bill is also adding Churro Loops, a shareable dessert featuring bite-sized churro loops tossed in cinnamon sugar and paired with a rich house-made chocolate dipping sauce. The new dessert offers a fun twist on the traditional Disney churro.
- The new menu additions continue Disney's ongoing effort to introduce seasonal and limited-time food offerings throughout Walt Disney World, giving returning guests new flavors to discover during each visit.
- Whether you're craving a barbecue burger, chicken strips, or a sweet cinnamon treat, these latest additions provide even more reasons to make a stop in Frontierland during your next Magic Kingdom visit.
- The new food items officially become available starting July 21 at Magic Kingdom.
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