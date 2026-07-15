New DOLE Whip Offerings Arrive at Disneyland and Walt Disney World in Time for DOLE Whip Day

From peach-filled delights at Walt Disney World, to an eclectic Aloha Float at Disneyland – there's something for every taste bud!

Did you know that Disney and DOLE have now been in a partnership for 50 years? In honor of that and DOLE Whip Day, there are some new Dole Whip treats coming to the domestic Disney Parks.

What's Happening:

  • A part of Disney Parks since 1984, fans have grown obsessed with the unique flavors of DOLE Whip, while never straying too far from the tried and true pineapple classic.
  • In honor of DOLE Whip Day, which just so happens to be tomorrow, July 16, Disney Parks has announced a slew of new treats coming to locations at the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World.
  • Two new treats are coming to the Disneyland Resort on July 16, and they are:
    • Hoa Aloha Float - DOLE Whip pineapple with cucumber-lime agua fresca, chamoy, and candied kiwi (Tropical Hideaway)

  • Swirl Up Some Magic Cup (Tropical Hideaway and Tiki Juice Bar – available while supplies last)

  • The Swirl Up Some Magic Cup is also coming to multiple locations at Walt Disney World on July 16, including:
  • At Walt Disney World, you can also currently enjoy the following two, new treats:
    • DOLE Whip Peach with Streusel Crisp: DOLE Whip peach, peaches, and streusel in a waffle cup (Pineapple Lanai, for a limited time)

  • DOLE Whip Peach with Streusel Cobbler Sundae: DOLE Whip peach with vanilla cake, peach fruit filling, and streusel (Lottawotta Lodge, for a limited time)

More Disney Parks News:

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