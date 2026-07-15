New DOLE Whip Offerings Arrive at Disneyland and Walt Disney World in Time for DOLE Whip Day

From peach-filled delights at Walt Disney World, to an eclectic Aloha Float at Disneyland – there's something for every taste bud!

Did you know that Disney and DOLE have now been in a partnership for 50 years? In honor of that and DOLE Whip Day, there are some new Dole Whip treats coming to the domestic Disney Parks.

What's Happening:

A part of Disney Parks since 1984, fans have grown obsessed with the unique flavors of DOLE Whip, while never straying too far from the tried and true pineapple classic.

In honor of DOLE Whip Day, which just so happens to be tomorrow, July 16, Disney Parks has announced a slew of new treats coming to locations at the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World .

Disneyland Resort Walt Disney World Two new treats are coming to the Disneyland Resort on July 16, and they are: Hoa Aloha Float - DOLE Whip pineapple with cucumber-lime agua fresca, chamoy, and candied kiwi (Tropical Hideaway)



Swirl Up Some Magic Cup (Tropical Hideaway and Tiki Juice Bar – available while supplies last)

The Swirl Up Some Magic Cup is also coming to multiple locations at Walt Disney World on July 16, including: Aloha Isle at the Magic Kingdom Pineapple Lanai at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort Swirls on the Water at Disney Springs Snack Shack at Typhoon Lagoon Lottawatta Lodge at Blizzard Beach

At Walt Disney World, you can also currently enjoy the following two, new treats: DOLE Whip Peach with Streusel Crisp: DOLE Whip peach, peaches, and streusel in a waffle cup (Pineapple Lanai, for a limited time)



DOLE Whip Peach with Streusel Cobbler Sundae: DOLE Whip peach with vanilla cake, peach fruit filling, and streusel (Lottawotta Lodge, for a limited time)

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