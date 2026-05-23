Disney and Make-A-Wish Make Unforgettable Memories at Disneyland Resort with Mr. Beast, Mark Rober, and More
Disney is the largest wish granter for the non-profit.
A new Disney Unscripted episode showcases how Disney, creators, and Cast Members came together for “Wishes Assemble,” an extraordinary Make-A-Wish event at Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- A special episode of Disney Unscripted released to YouTube highlights “Wishes Assemble,” a first-of-its-kind Make-A-Wish event held at Disneyland Resort that brought nearly 40 Wish kids into the role of real-life Avengers for an unforgettable day at Avengers Campus.
- The experience at Disney California Adventure Park featured a collaboration between major creators, including MrBeast, Mark Rober, Dude Perfect, and others, alongside Disney Cast Members who helped bring each moment to life.
- Throughout the day, Wish kids took part in a range of immersive activities, including Spider-Man art lessons and surprise appearances from Anthony Mackie.
- Additional experiences included Beast Games-inspired challenges, science experiments with Science Bob, and gaming sessions with creators like Clix and PrestonPlayz.
- The event was supported behind the scenes by Disney Cast Members who coordinated every detail to turn the experience into a series of real-life heroic moments for the families involved.
- You can check out the full 22 minute episode below!
- Disney and Make-A-Wish have granted 155,000 transformative wishes over the past approximately 45 years.
- Granting wishes for children fighting critical illnesses, Disney is the world’s largest wish-granter for Make-A-Wish.
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