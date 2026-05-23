Disney and Make-A-Wish Make Unforgettable Memories at Disneyland Resort with Mr. Beast, Mark Rober, and More

Disney is the largest wish granter for the non-profit.

A new Disney Unscripted episode showcases how Disney, creators, and Cast Members came together for “Wishes Assemble,” an extraordinary Make-A-Wish event at Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

A special episode of Disney Unscripted released to YouTube highlights “Wishes Assemble,” a first-of-its-kind Make-A-Wish event held at Disneyland Resort that brought nearly 40 Wish kids into the role of real-life Avengers for an unforgettable day at Avengers Campus.

The experience at Disney California Adventure Park featured a collaboration between major creators, including MrBeast, Mark Rober, Dude Perfect, and others, alongside Disney Cast Members who helped bring each moment to life.

Throughout the day, Wish kids took part in a range of immersive activities, including Spider-Man art lessons and surprise appearances from Anthony Mackie.

Additional experiences included Beast Games-inspired challenges, science experiments with Science Bob, and gaming sessions with creators like Clix and PrestonPlayz.

The event was supported behind the scenes by Disney Cast Members who coordinated every detail to turn the experience into a series of real-life heroic moments for the families involved.

You can check out the full 22 minute episode below!

Disney and Make-A-Wish have granted 155,000 transformative wishes over the past approximately 45 years.

Granting wishes for children fighting critical illnesses, Disney is the world’s largest wish-granter for Make-A-Wish.

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