Photos: Inside Walt Disney Studios Courtyard’s New Baby Care Center
The new location replaces the one in Hollywood Boulevard’s Guest Relations.
Disney’s Hollywood Studios has opened a new Baby Care center inside The Walt Disney Studios Courtyard, bringing a new animated aesthetic.
What’s Happening:
- As Walt Disney World prepares to welcome guests into their upcoming The Magic of Disney Animation attraction, the former Animation Courtyard had an incredible refresh into Walt Disney Studios Courtyard.
- Mimicking the aesthetic of the Walt Disney Studios lot, the area now features a more cohesive aesthetic, perfect for families looking for a place to relax and enjoy Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- While officially set to open tomorrow, May 26th, the area was revealed earlier this week, and, today, we got a look at the brand new Baby Care Center that’s opening alongside the land.
- Bringing in some animated touches, the new Baby Care Center allows guests with small children to relax and step out of the sun for a respite from the hustle and bustle of Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- Inside, there is a small selection of children’s essentials for sale.
- You’ll find the new Baby Care Center near the restrooms right next to the upcoming The Magic of Disney Animation attraction.
- While The Magic of Disney Animation isn’t expected to open until late Summer, Walt Disney Studios Courtyard and the Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! will debut tomorrow, May 26th.
- For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
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