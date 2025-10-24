New & Noteworthy Disney Vacation Club Merchandise at Walt Disney World
Looking to show off your Disney Vacation Club pride? You’re in luck! A brand-new collection of DVC-exclusive merchandise has arrived across Walt Disney World. From cozy apparel and collectible pins to stylish accessories and home décor, these new finds are perfect for Members looking to bring a touch of Disney magic to their home away from home.
DVC Spirit Jersey
DVC Women’s Tee - $34.99
DVC Destinations Long Sleeve Button-up Shirt - $44.99
DVC Destinations Loungefly Backpack - $80
DVC Ear Headband - $44.99
Moon DVC Member Hoodie
Moon DVC Member Loungefly Backpack - $90
DVC Welcome Home Mug - $19.99
DVC Rolling Luggage Suitcase - $199.00
DVC Mickey Ornament - $26.99
DVC Mickey Mouse Luggage Tag - $14.99
DVC Welcome Home Keychain
DVC Member Mickey Mouse Pin
DVC Member Welcome Home 2 Pin Set - $34.99
DVC lug Tote Bag - $125
DVC Icon Ear Handband - $44.99
DVC Member Straw Hat
DVC Member Tea Towels - $27.99
DVC Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Magnet - $14.99
DVC Member Rubber Wine Glass - $24.99
DVC Member Lightweight Spirit Jersey
DVC Member Button Up Shirt - $64.99
DVC Icon Luggage - $199
