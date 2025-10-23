Photos: The Latest Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto Items Available at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Join us as we check in on the latest items themed around the beloved Walt Disney World Tiki bar.

Following on from a couple of new shirts that debuted earlier this year, a whole new collection of Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto merchandise is now available at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort.

We first spotted some of this collection at Disneyland back in July, but it has also migrated over to Walt Disney World . The one item that remains the same is this delightful button-up shirt ($69.99) featuring a number of tiki mugs alongside the logo.

While Disneyland has a yellow tee with the Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar logo, the east coast instead has a blue shirt ($34.99) with the same design, just swapping in the Grog Grotto.

The same design features on a long-sleeve sweater ($49.99), just without the Grog Grotto wording.

You can also get new Trader Sam’s items featuring the logo on a set of coasters and a kitchen towel, both for $27.99.

Be sure to check this collection out for yourself the next time you find yourself at BouTiki!

