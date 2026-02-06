New Orphaned Manatee "Soleil" Joins Cider and Tanimura at EPCOT’s The Seas with Nemo & Friends
Soleil joins the rehabilitation efforts at Walt Disney World as Disney continues its collaboration with federal wildlife agencies.
EPCOT has welcomed a new resident to its marine family! Soleil, a young female orphaned manatee, has officially joined the rehabilitation program at The Seas with Nemo & Friends.
What’s Happening:
- A young, orphaned female manatee named Soleil in need of short-term care has arrived at EPCOT.
- She is currently acclimating to her new environment alongside fellow manatees Cider and Tanimura.
- Soleil will receive specialized attention from Disney’s animal care experts, ensuring she reaches the health milestones necessary for an eventual return to the wild.
- This move is part of a larger partnership between Disney, the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service to assist in the recovery and protection of this endangered species.
- Guests visiting EPCOT can see Soleil, Cider, and Tanimura at the manatee rehabilitation area within The Seas with Nemo & Friends pavilion.
- The arrival of Soleil marks another chapter in Disney’s long-standing commitment to Florida’s manatee population.
- The Seas with Nemo & Friends (originally opened in 1986 as The Living Seas) has served as a critical care and rehabilitation site for decades.
- Recently, the facility celebrated the successful release of Mermaid the Manatee, who returned to her natural home after seven months of rehabilitation at EPCOT. Mermaid was released on October 9, 2025, after reaching a healthy weight of 600 pounds.
- As manatee populations face ongoing challenges from habitat loss and cold-stun events, facilities like EPCOT’s provide the necessary space for orphaned or injured calves to grow until they are self-sufficient.
About Manatees:
- Did you know that manatees are actually more closely related to elephants than to other marine mammals like dolphins?
- Often called "sea cows," these gentle giants are known for their slow-moving nature and thick, wrinkled skin.
- One of their most distinctive features is their paddle-shaped tail, which they use to propel themselves through the water.
- In many cases, manatees in rehabilitation centers are identified by unique markings on these tails.
- For instance, the previously mentioned Mermaid was named for a split in her tail that gave it a forked, mermaid-like appearance.
- When you visit Soleil at EPCOT, look for the unique scarring or shapes that help the animal care teams keep track of each individual’s progress toward release.
