Eat Right at Boatwright’s: Port Orleans Riverside Debuts New Menu Items
Guests visiting Walt Disney World’s Port Orleans Riverside can enjoy brand new food and beverage offerings at Boatwright’s Dining Hall.
What’s Happening:
- One of the most fun parts about staying at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel is enjoying the delicious flavors found at the numerous restaurants and dining locations.
- Over at fan-favorite resort Port Orleans Riverside, the hotel’s main casual dining restaurant Boatwright’s Dining Hall is getting a brand new menu!
- Announced by Disney Eats on Instagram, the new menu is full of delicious flavors guests won’t wanna miss.
- The new menu includes:
Bourbon Chocolate Cake
Milk Chocolate Mousse and Dark Chocolate Ganache
Bacon and Cheddar Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Panko Crispy Chicken
Seasonal Risotto-style Farro and Greens
Peanut Butter Pie
Chocolate Cookie Crumbs and Chantilly Cream
Pimento Cheese Fritters
House-made with Pepper Jelly
Spiced Smoked Gouda Potatoes
Taste of the Bayou All-You-Care-To-Enjoy Platter
Hickory-smoked Pork Ribs, Barbecue Spice Baked Chicken, Beef Brisket, Mashed Potatoes, Macaroni & Cheese, and Seasonal Vegetable with Sautéed Corn with Bacon
Char-grilled Butcher’s Steak
Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, and House-made Red Wine Steak Sauce
Chimichurri Grilled Shrimp
Citrus Shrimp Cocktail
Creole-style Rémoulade and Ají Amarillo Sauce
Shrimp Pappardelle
Roasted Garlic-Chardonnay Cream Sauce, Sun-dried Tomatoes, and Spinach
Wedge Salad
Succotash, Tomato Confit, and Green Goddess Dressing 11 | with Bacon, Tomato Confit, and Blue Cheese Dressing 12
Caramelized Vanilla Custard
Seasonal Fruit Compote
