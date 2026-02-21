Eat Right at Boatwright’s: Port Orleans Riverside Debuts New Menu Items

Check out some of the delicious looking new items!

Guests visiting Walt Disney World’s Port Orleans Riverside can enjoy brand new food and beverage offerings at Boatwright’s Dining Hall.

What’s Happening:

One of the most fun parts about staying at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel is enjoying the delicious flavors found at the numerous restaurants and dining locations.

Over at fan-favorite resort Port Orleans Riverside, the hotel’s main casual dining restaurant Boatwright’s Dining Hall is getting a brand new menu!

Announced by Disney Eats on Instagram, the new menu is full of delicious flavors guests won’t wanna miss.

The new menu includes:

Bourbon Chocolate Cake

Milk Chocolate Mousse and Dark Chocolate Ganache

Bacon and Cheddar Loaded Mashed Potatoes

Panko Crispy Chicken

Seasonal Risotto-style Farro and Greens

Peanut Butter Pie

Chocolate Cookie Crumbs and Chantilly Cream

Pimento Cheese Fritters

House-made with Pepper Jelly

Spiced Smoked Gouda Potatoes

Taste of the Bayou All-You-Care-To-Enjoy Platter

Hickory-smoked Pork Ribs, Barbecue Spice Baked Chicken, Beef Brisket, Mashed Potatoes, Macaroni & Cheese, and Seasonal Vegetable with Sautéed Corn with Bacon

Char-grilled Butcher’s Steak

Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, and House-made Red Wine Steak Sauce

Chimichurri Grilled Shrimp

Citrus Shrimp Cocktail

Creole-style Rémoulade and Ají Amarillo Sauce

Shrimp Pappardelle

Roasted Garlic-Chardonnay Cream Sauce, Sun-dried Tomatoes, and Spinach

Wedge Salad

Succotash, Tomato Confit, and Green Goddess Dressing 11 | with Bacon, Tomato Confit, and Blue Cheese Dressing 12





Caramelized Vanilla Custard

Seasonal Fruit Compote

