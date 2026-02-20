Soarin' Over Walt Disney World: Disney Shares Incredible New Aerial Footage
Take flight over most of Walt Disney World with this incredible new footage.
Disney has shared some incredible new aerial footage over most of Walt Disney World.
What's Happening:
- Today, Disney shared a some new aerial footage taken over three of the four Walt Disney World parks – namely EPCOT, Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom – as well as Disney Springs.
- Magic Kingdom did not receive the same treatment, possibly due to the major construction currently taking place along the former Rivers of America.
- Below, you can see a supercut of the new footage, followed by individual cuts for the three parks and Disney Springs.
EPCOT:
Disney's Hollywood Studios:
Disney's Animal Kingdom:
Disney Springs:
More Walt Disney World News:
- Downtown Disney staple Black Tap is bringing their infamous CrazyShakes to Disney Springs for a limited-time pop-up.
- Check out the full Foodie Guide to the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, which kicks off in less than two weeks!
- While the Walt Disney World Marathon just happened back in January, runDisney is already teasing the theme for next year's event.
- The "Portraits of Courage" exhibit featuring art from former President George W. Bush has gotten another extension at EPCOT.
