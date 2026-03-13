Photos: A Rustic New Sign Debuts at the Magic Kingdom's Sleepy Hollow Refreshments
Newly installed signage adds to the rustic feel of Sleepy Hollow Refreshments at the Magic Kingdom.
Following the installation of new signage for the restaurant itself last year, a themed door has received new signage reflecting the location's Coca-Cola sponsorship. The door is set aside for Ice Deliveries to Sleepy Hollow, with a Coca-Cola sign on top saying "A Rustic Drink for Rustic Folks."
Last year saw new signage installed at the location reflecting its Coca-Cola sponsorship, but it’s worth noting the refreshment stand’s largest sign has used the opportunity for another upgrade, with the image of the Headless Horseman at the top now three-dimensional, vs. the less prominent art of the character that was previously used. You can compare the iterations of the sign in our post from last year.
More Walt Disney World News:
- The repainting of Cinderella Castle is nearly complete, restoring the iconic gray and blue color scheme after its pink makeover for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary.
- Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin is set to return to the Magic Kingdom in early April with a plethora of new magic.
- Guests will be able to experience the new Soarin' Across America at EPCOT and its brand new flight starting on May 26.
- Following a similar offer for Disney Visa cardholders last week, Walt Disney World has announced the broader return of the Free Dining offer!