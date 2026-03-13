Photos: A Rustic New Sign Debuts at the Magic Kingdom's Sleepy Hollow Refreshments

This sign expands the popular Liberty Square establishments Coca-Cola sponsorship further into its theming.

Newly installed signage adds to the rustic feel of Sleepy Hollow Refreshments at the Magic Kingdom.

Following the installation of new signage for the restaurant itself last year, a themed door has received new signage reflecting the location's Coca-Cola sponsorship. The door is set aside for Ice Deliveries to Sleepy Hollow, with a Coca-Cola sign on top saying "A Rustic Drink for Rustic Folks."

Last year saw new signage installed at the location reflecting its Coca-Cola sponsorship, but it’s worth noting the refreshment stand’s largest sign has used the opportunity for another upgrade, with the image of the Headless Horseman at the top now three-dimensional, vs. the less prominent art of the character that was previously used. You can compare the iterations of the sign in our post from last year.

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