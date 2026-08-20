Cast Members Leave Their Mark on New Ferryboat Coming to Walt Disney World in 2027

The new ferryboat will be named after former Walt Disney World President Meg Crofton.

A new ferryboat is coming to the waters of the Seven Seas Lagoon in 2027, and today, Walt Disney World cast members left their mark on the structure for the new ship.

What's Happening:

For the first time since 1976, a new ferryboat is on its way to the Seven Seas Lagoon at Walt Disney World – named after former resort president Meg Crofton.

The new ferryboat is currently under construction backstage at Walt Disney World, where it is being assembled, painted, and adorned with flourishes ahead of its 2027 launch.

Walt Disney World Transportation cast members had the chance to leave their mark on the new ferryboat today, signing a piece of the boat prior to its installation.

The WDW Ambassador Instagram page shared a number of photos of cast members leaving their mark.

New Walt Disney World President Joe Schott was also among those at the event and who signed the item.

The new ferryboat will also be named after former Walt Disney World president, Meg Gilbert Crofton, who presided over the resort from 2006 to 2013.

Similar to the other ferryboats – Admiral Joe Fowler, General Joe Potter, and Richard F. Irvine – her portrait will be found on the first deck of the new boat, developed by Walt Disney Imagineering, complete with plaque that will share her story.

Overall, the new boat will fit in with the rest of the ferryboat fleet with a similar capacity, look, and feel.

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