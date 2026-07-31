Newest "Disney Unscripted" Celebrates Shanghai Disney Resort Cast Members
Take a look behind the scenes of Shanghai Disney resort's 10th anniversary celebration.
Shanghai Disney Resort celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, and the latest episode of Disney Unscripted celebrates the people who made it happen.
What's Happening:
- Shanghai Disney Resort opened in June of 2016. The 10th anniversary celebration, With You, It's Magic+, has been going since March.
- The latest episode of the Disney Unscripted series on YouTube takes a look at the cast members putting the pieces together for the gala celebration that took place in June.
- The episode includes a look at FriendSHIP! The Duffy and Friends’ Special Pre-Parade which currently precedes Mickey's Storybook Express parade.
- See one of the designers of Minnie's new look for the celebration.
- A chef discusses some of the new noodle dishes created for the anniversary.
- Check out some of the new 10th anniversary merchandise as well as some of the early design work that has been done over the last two years.
- Hear some of the music from the 10th anniversary nighttime spectacular.
- The episode also includes moments from the 10th anniversary gala last month, which included Josh D'Amaro, Bob Iger, and also Laughing Place.
More Shanghai Disney Resort News:
- Shanghai Disney Resort is currently celebrating its anniversary with lots of new summer entertainment.
- A new Spider-Man themed roller coaster is currently under construction at the park.
- A recent report has examined the impact that Disney has had on China since the resort was first announced 15 years ago.
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