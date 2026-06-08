Shanghai Disney Resort Unveils Packed Summer Lineup for 10th Birthday Celebration

Summer season fun will be available from June 17 through August 31!

Shanghai Disney Resort is bringing even more magic to its 10th Birthday Celebration this summer with special events, entertainment, and limited-time experiences across the resort.

What’s Happening:

Shanghai Disney Resort’s 10th Birthday Celebration continues through summer, with special events, entertainment, food, merchandise, and extended park hours from June 17 to August 31.

June’s Toy Story-themed Student Month celebrates the release of Toy Story 5, featuring themed décor, character appearances, exclusive merchandise, themed food and drinks, face painting, and interactive activities across the resort.

Guests can meet Woody, Jessie, Buzz Lightyear, and other Pixar characters in new movie-inspired outfits and enjoy special Toy Story 5 experiences in Disney·Pixar Toy Story Land and Toy Story Hotel.

Student Month includes Toys Homecoming activities that encourage students to celebrate friendships through missions, games, and commemorative play packs.

activities that encourage students to celebrate friendships through missions, games, and commemorative play packs. For the first time, Shanghai Disney Resort will offer Magic Hour Upgrade Days , extending park hours until 10:30PM on select Friday and Saturday nights from July 3 to August 1.

, extending park hours until 10:30PM on select Friday and Saturday nights from July 3 to August 1. During extended evenings, Tomorrowland will host the 10th Birthday Bash: Summer Beats Celebration , featuring Disney music, live performances, DJs, dance parties, water effects, and character appearances.

, featuring Disney music, live performances, DJs, dance parties, water effects, and character appearances. Popular attractions, including TRON Lightcycle Power Run, Rex's Racer, and Zootopia: Hot Pursuit, will remain open after the nighttime spectacular on select nights.

The park will feature new summer decorations, themed photo opportunities, and Disney characters wearing special summer outfits throughout the season.

A new summer opening show on June 17 will showcase Mickey and Friends and Duffy and Friends in their seasonal costumes.

Additional summer entertainment includes Star Squad: Into a Cool Summer , splash-themed performances, and water-based versions of popular shows to help guests cool off.

, splash-themed performances, and water-based versions of popular shows to help guests cool off. On June 26, the annual Stitch Day Celebration will bring special appearances by Stitch, Lilo, and Angel, along with themed activities and surprise encounters.

will bring special appearances by Stitch, Lilo, and Angel, along with themed activities and surprise encounters. Guests can enjoy a variety of summer treats, including shaved ice, slushes, specialty coffees, seasonal ice cream, afternoon tea, brunch offerings, and limited-time 10th Birthday menu items.

This includes: Coconut Flavored Snow Ice with Fresh Pineapple at Star Trail Snacks Peach Flavored Slush at select kiosks Waxberry Flavored Slush at select kiosks Monthly seasonal ice cream cones at Il Paperino Magical Fruity Iced Coffee available at various locations throughout the park Magical Summer Slush offerings Souvenir beverages served in Disney-themed windmill slush cups and Stitch-themed souvenir cups

A summer-exclusive cold noodle is also being added to the resort's 10th Birthday Magic Wish Noodle series.

New summer merchandise collections will feature Mickey and Friends, Duffy and Friends, Stitch, and Zootopia-themed apparel, accessories, and souvenirs.

collections will feature Mickey and Friends, Duffy and Friends, Stitch, and Zootopia-themed apparel, accessories, and souvenirs. Disneytown will host evening entertainment, including live music, street performances, sports activities, and family-friendly outdoor experiences throughout the summer.

will host evening entertainment, including live music, street performances, sports activities, and family-friendly outdoor experiences throughout the summer. Resort hotel guests can take advantage of vacation packages and convenient access to late-night activities, making it easier to enjoy the full summer celebration.

The summer program combines the resort’s milestone 10th Birthday festivities with seasonal entertainment, creating an expanded lineup of experiences for visitors of all ages.

For those looking to enjoy a magical trip to Shanghai Disney Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Spider-Man Adventures Coming Soon:

Shanghai Disneyland is currently constructing their ninth themed land, bringing the action of Marvel to the resort.

Headlining the area is a high-energy thrill coaster themed to Spider-Man!

Back in April, the resort shared a look at the current construction of the coaster, which features a bold red track that will launch riders around an outdoor adventure you’ll definitely want to check out!

No opening timeframe for the experience has been announced, so keep an eye on Laughing Place for updates as the project continues to grow!

Read More Shanghai Disney Resort:

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