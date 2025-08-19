Oga's Cantina At Disneyland Will No Longer Accept Reservations
Batuu’s bustling cantina will now be available exclusively through walk-up access.
No reservation needed! Oga’s Cantina at Disneyland will be switching over to walk-up availability only.
What’s Happening:
- Today on the Disneyland website, Disney shared that Oga’s Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will be phasing out reservations and transitioning into walk-up availability with a traditional standby queue beginning August 19, 2025.
- Disney also shared that despite no longer offering new reservations, any existing reservations will still be honored.
- Oga’s Cantina has been offering reservations at the location since it opened with the land in 2019.
- Due to availability, Oga’s will continue to uphold the 45 minute time limit per party.
- This isn’t the first Batuu West offering to do away with reservation as Droid Depot previously moved to walk-up-only operations in February.
About Oga’s Cantina:
- Run by Oga Garra, a Blutopian alien crime boss who keeps the cantina under tight control, Oga’s Cantina serves as an intergalactic watering hole on Batuu.
- The bar is lively and full of bumping tunes with DJ R-3X, a former Star Tours droid pilot, spinning music in the cantina.
- Known for exotic, themed cocktails both alcoholic and non-alcoholic. Popular drinks include the Fuzzy Tauntaun (with tongue-tingling foam) and the Outer Rim.
