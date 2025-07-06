Photos/Video: Disney Parks Came to Play at This Year's ESSENCE Festival
The panel featured appearances from Disneyland and Walt Disney World Ambassadors
Disney Parks and Experiences held a special panel at this year’s ESSENCE Festival, celebrating what's new and coming soon to Disney Destinations (and beyond) around the globe.
What’s Happening:
- As part of Disney’s presence at this year’s ESSENCE Festival, those in attendance could have attended a special panel, “We Came to Play."
- This panel, hosted by Disney Parks and Experiences, featured Disneyland ambassador Jada Young and Walt Disney World Ambassador Shannon Smith-Conrad as they took a look at what’s new in the world of Disney destinations.
- Together, we hear more details about the 70th anniversary of the Disneyland Resort, more of the fun coming to Walt Disney World, including new entertainment offerings like Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After, and more.
- We also get to learn more about the new Disney Destiny, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, debuting later this year.
- Plus, this panel offered up more details and art from the newly announced touring exhibition Tiana’s Joyful Celebration, which you can learn more about here.
- The panel concludes with a performance from The Power of Joy, doing a fun dance number to a soon-to-be-classic song from Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
- Check out the full panel in our video below:
