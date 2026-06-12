Photos: Pixar Merchandise Takes Over the Shelves of Hong Kong Disneyland for Pixar Summer Fest

Plus a strong focus on three favorite characters who are prominently featured elsewhere in the park for the event.

With any new festival at a Disney Park comes a whole lot of new merchandise. As Hong Kong Disneyland launches their first ever Pixar Summer Fest, we're getting a whole lot of fun Pixar items.

Rex (Partysaurus or otherwise) from the Toy Story films takes center stage on a number of items, including shirts, hats and pins.

Charms and plush keychains are also available featuring the popular dinosaur toy character.

For some reason (considering he's the big villain of Toy Story 3) folks can't get enough of Lotso - the Lots O' Huggin' bear that smells like strawberries. The character has his signature plush version (which, yes, does smell like strawberries), and is featured on plenty of apparel and accessories.

Did we mention that everyone loves Lotso? There's plenty of merchandise featuring the character.

First introduced back in Toy Story 2 as a key member of Woody's Roundup gang, Bullseye (He's Woody's Horse) takes over a number of items as well, alongside Jessie - whom Bullseye was paired with for much of the franchise during and after the events of Toy Story 2.

Along with Lotso and Rex, there is a reason that these three have taken over much of the merchandise shelves - they are the three characters that can be drawn and met with immediately after in a new experience at Animation Academy for Pixar Summer Fest.

Outside of those three characters, there is plenty of other fun Pixar merchandise, including blind boxes, and park apparel featuring the logo for the park alongside a number of favorite Pixar characters.

Miniature plush, magnetic frames, stationery sets, card wallets, keychains, and more dot the shelves featuring characters and the iconic Pixar ball.

There's even the requisite Spirit Jersey, complete with Pixar primary color based color scheme.

Even a Pixar-themed Umbrella has arrived for the occasion, again featuring the park logo with plenty of favorite characters.

We're celebrating all the Pixar fun at Hong Kong Disneyland, so be sure to check out our Pixar Summer Fest landing for full coverage from the event!