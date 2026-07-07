Disney Experiences Launching Search for the 2027 planDisney Panel

You could be among the panelists next year!

Have you ever dreamed about joining the planDisney panel of Disney Experiences enthusiasts and experts? Well, your chance is approaching later this week, as Disney has announced the 2027 search for planDisney panelists. More details below.

What's happening:

Disney Experiences is launching the search for the 2027 class of planDisney panelists.

The panel will be made up of Disney vacation planners who "love helping others create unforgettable memories."

Applications will open at 12:00 noon Eastern Time this Friday, July 10 on the official planDisney website and close at noon on Wednesday, July 15 .

on the official planDisney website and close at noon on . If selected, panelists will be tasked with sharing "practical tips, honest advice, and personal insights" to help guests plan vacations to Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club, Disneyland Paris, and Disney beach resorts.

According to Disney, prospective panelists should:

Have extensive knowledge of at least one Disney destination. Enjoy sharing thoughtful advice based on real experiences. Communicate in a warm, engaging, and authentic way. Love collaborating with others and being part of a supportive team. Have the time and commitment to regularly answer guest questions, and participate in content creation and other panel activities throughout the year. Enjoy creating photos and videos that help inspire future guests.

What they're saying:

Disney Experiences: "Are you the person your family, friends, or coworkers text whenever they’re planning a Disney vacation? Do you have favorite dining recommendations ready at a moment’s notice, know the best strategy for your favorite attractions, or find yourself happily answering Disney vacation questions just because you love talking about it? If so, we’d love to hear from you."

"Are you the person your family, friends, or coworkers text whenever they’re planning a Disney vacation? Do you have favorite dining recommendations ready at a moment’s notice, know the best strategy for your favorite attractions, or find yourself happily answering Disney vacation questions just because you love talking about it? If so, we’d love to hear from you." "Every year, we’re inspired by the incredible people who apply. We can’t wait to meet the next group of planners, storytellers, content creators, and Disney enthusiasts who are ready to share what they love with guests around the world. If that sounds like you, we hope you’ll apply. We can’t wait to hear from you!"

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