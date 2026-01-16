planDisney Welcomes Their Class of 2026

Meet the 50 passionate Disney vacation experts ready to help guests plan magical trips around the world.

Planning a Disney vacation can feel just as big as the magic itself, but you don’t have to do it alone. With the official welcome of the planDisney Class of 2026, a new group of passionate Disney experts is stepping up to help guests everywhere plan smarter, smoother, and more magical vacations across Disney destinations worldwide.

What’s Happening:

planDisney has officially welcomed its Class of 2026, introducing a dedicated group of Disney vacation-planning experts ready to help guests create unforgettable memories across Disney destinations around the globe.

This year’s panel includes 18 new panelists joining 32 returning alumni, bringing the total to 50 trusted Disney enthusiasts. Each panelist brings firsthand experience, thoughtful advice, and a genuine passion for helping guests plan Disney vacations with confidence.

From Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort to Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club, and Disneyland Paris, the planDisney panel represents a wide variety of travel styles, family dynamics, and planning expertise. No matter how you Disney, there’s a panelist who’s been there and is excited to help.

Before officially answering guest questions, the Class of 2026 gathered at Disneyland Resort in early December 2025 for immersive training. During the experience, panelists took deep dives into Disney planning tools, learned about upcoming offerings and events across Disney destinations, and prepared for the year ahead.

Alongside hands-on learning, the training emphasized collaboration and community, core elements of what makes planDisney so special. With a little pixie dust sprinkled throughout the week, the panelists left fully equipped with the latest information to support guests with accurate, up-to-date advice.

What truly sets planDisney apart is the people behind the answers. The Class of 2026 brings together a diverse range of voices and lived experiences from families with young children to seasoned Disney travelers, first-time cruisers to longtime Disney Vacation Club Members.

What they all share is a genuine love for Disney and an eagerness to help others plan magical vacations. No question is too big or too small, and every response is rooted in real-life experience, thoughtful planning, and Disney magic.

Meet the planDisney Class of 2026

Abi K.; (Walt Disney World) A resident of Scotland and mum of two, her favorite questions to answer are all about the attractions. Psst … she has been on them all!

Allison F.; (Walt Disney World) This mom of two has mastered the art of planning Disney vacations for little ones and those young at heart.

Bev W.; (Disneyland Resort) With one under three, Bev is here to give you all the tips and tricks of enjoying the parks with a toddler.

Casey S.; (Walt Disney World) She is ready to answer your questions about resorts, dining and anything to do with kiddos from newborns to young adults.

Catherine T.; (Disney Cruise Line) This cruising mom is ready to assist you with questions ranging from rotational dining to port adventures. Bon Voyage!

Corey H.; (Disneyland Resort) A Disney dad and musician, he can point you in the right direction of all the fantastic entertainment within the parks, all while enjoying a churro along the way.

Elizabeth L.; (Walt Disney World) Large family questions? This mom of six and one grandbaby can show you how easy it is to plan for a multiple age group Disney vacation.

Karmeen M.; (Disneyland Resort) This mom has all the tips for planning a trip that includes navigating sensory needs as well as finding the most magical photo locations.

Kimberly B.; (Disneyland Resort) She has been there and done it, and she’s ready to help you plan your Disney get away from rope drop to closing time.

Kurt W.; (Walt Disney World) For this retired broadcaster and granddad of 4, grandparent trips are the best trips and he’s ready to share all his tried-and-true tips.

Melanie A.; (Walt Disney World) Did someone say adults only trip? Look no further as this Disney Adult is here to answer all your planning questions.

Michelle W.; (Walt Disney World) This military wife and mom of two and local to Florida is ready to assist first-timers, foodies and festival lovers of all ages.

Olivier C.; (Walt Disney World) Our resident Canadian, this panelist can assist with navigating Lightning Lanes, transportation, and special events. He can also answer your questions in English and French.

Rana M.; (Disney Cruise Line) This mom of two can’t wait to help answer questions from first-time cruisers as well as those with dietary restrictions, especially Halal.

Robert D.; (Walt Disney World) This dad is here to help assist with all aspects of your next Disney vacation – even Make-A-Wish trips.

Sakinah W.; (Walt Disney World) An event planner by day, this panelist is also the planner of all things to do on a Disney vacation, including how to manage the My Disney Experience app and offering advice for those guests with mobility issues.

Scott S.; (Walt Disney World) Disney Dad of two, this panelist is here to show you all of the adventures you can find at your Walt Disney World Resort hotel.

Sean M.; (Disney Vacation Club) From how to use your points to making the most of your Disney Vacation Club membership, this panelist has all the answers you need.



