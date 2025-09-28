Five Scarily Good Reasons to Celebrate Halloween on the High Seas with Disney Cruise Line

While there’s never a bad time to set out on a Disney Cruise Line voyage, the not-so-scary season brings even more tricks and treats aboard their fleet of ships. Here are five reasons you should experience Halloween on the High Seas.

It’s Halloween Time, and no one is safe from the tricks and treats of the season, not even in international waters! Aboard select Disney Cruise Line sailings, the Halloween on the High Seas events brings the spooky season to life with a ton of exclusive entertainment and offerings. For guests cruising on any of the Disney Cruise Line ships, you’ll find fall festivities around every corner.

For those wondering whether or not they should take a fall time voyage aboard Disney Cruise Line, I’m here to tell you the answer is an absolute yes! From seasonal decorations, meet and greets, activities and more, here is just a taste of why it's time to celebrate Halloween on the High Seas.

Please Note: Offerings May Vary by Ship and Voyage.

Minnie & Friends x Hocus Pocus

Disney Cruise Line is known for their wide array of character opportunities, but during Halloween on the High Seas, some of your favorite Mickey & Friends characters come adorned in their best trick or treating attire. Minnie, Daisy, and Clarabelle even take it to the next level with costumes inspired by the Sanderson sisters from the hit Halloween film Hocus Pocus. These costumes are generally exclusive to the popular Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Oogie Boogie Bash events, so don't miss out on a chance to meet these Sarah, Winifred, and Mary variants.

Trick or Treating on Open Waters

Each Halloween on the High Seas voyage also includes the number one Halloween tradition of trick or treating. Guests are encouraged to dress up and visit special candy stations on board the ship. Usually taking place on the pool deck, guests will be able to collect a bag of sweet treats.

Spook-tacular Parties

While on board your Halloween on the High Seas sailing, you’ll be able to jump into exciting parties crafted just for the season. Mickey’s Mouse-Querade invites guests into a dance party full of Halloween time classics, like “Monster Mash" and “I Put a Spell on You." Plus, Disney fans will also enjoy hearing the incredibly catchy theme song from the Boo to You Parade at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Mickey & Friends are also there to help usher in the spooky season excitement. Check out some highlights of the party below.

Themed Treats

For the Halloween season, Disney Cruise Line has brought some terrifyingly tasty treats to life for guests aboard their ships. For those looking to start their day with a scarily delicious pick-me-up, the Spooky Spiced Brew or Hocus Matcha are perfect for you. And for those looking for a perfect dessert, the S’mOrester Shake will haunt your taste buds.

Halloween Decorations

Just like the meet and greet characters, Disney Cruise Line dresses up their ships to celebrate the Halloween season. Each ship has a special Pumpkin Tree inside the lobby. As the Disney Treasure celebrates its first Halloween on the High Seas, the ship has debuted its own version of the DCL Halloween tradition. Named Ginger, the Treasure’s Pumpkin Tree takes on an intricately detailed look to match the Aladdin-inspired Grand Hall aboard the ship.

For those looking to hit the high seas aboard Disney Cruise Line, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your magical vacation needs.

