The Electric Mayhem Take Center Stage in New Post-Show First Look from Rock 'N' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets

Fans of the original attraction probably know exactly how this will play out.

We're still getting all kinds of Muppet updates (Mup-dates?) as we learn more details about the upcoming Rock 'N' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets at Disney's Hollywood Studios, with a first look at the new post-show.

What's Happening:

Fans may recall that the end of Rock 'N' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney's Hollywood Studios saw guests backstage at the Aerosmith concert, seeing the famous band perform on screens while simultaneously checking out their on-ride photo.

Well, as the attraction gets their Muppet overhaul, Disney Parks has shared that The Electric Mayhem has already filmed their version of that scene, showing off a number of photos from the bit that guests will get to see when exiting the newly revamped attraction.

The photos were posted, along with the reveal that the group will be performing "Can You Picture That" at their sold out show.

In the newly-rethemed attraction, The Muppets are taking over G-Force Records and offering guests a VIP tour of the studio. Scooter’s real estate tycoon uncle and owner of the Muppet Theatre, J.P. Grosse helped the gang land their new digs, where they plan to create new Muppet-tastic music.

Scooter will appear in Audio-Animatronic form in the attraction’s pre-show with a number of Penguin sound engineers. In an attempt to get the band to their dedicated fans, Scooter will need to figure out a way to get the band to their gig on time. With the help of Muppet Labs, their super fast limousine will take guests on a thrilling journey through Hollywood. Featuring the iconic SoCal icons from the original attractions with a Muppet twist, the adventure will be soundtracked by a number of songs that have been slowly revealed over the last few days.