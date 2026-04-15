Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets Makes 'Wild' Pick for Second Song Reveal

We're building up the full tracklist for the revamped rollercoaster.

In what's proving to be an exciting week for Muppets fans, Disney has now revealed the second track that will appear in the upcoming Muppets coaster.

What's Happening:

Earlier this week, Disney Parks announced that they'd be revealing the playlist for Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring the Muppets.

Soon after that tease, we learned that the first song would (ironically) be "Song 2" by Blur — you know, the 90s Britpop song that goes "Woohoo!"

Today, we got a sneak of song two, which is the rock classic "Born to Be Wild" by Steppenwolf.

This version will be performed by the Electric Mayhem ft. Camilla the Chicken.

Interestingly, this is not one of the artists hinted at in the image released on Monday, suggesting we have many more tracks to go.

Alas, it's also not one of Reiley's dream tracks she's hoping to hear on the upcoming attraction.

The good news is that we won't have too much longer to wait for official info as Disney said we'd have a full list on Thursday, April 16.

With the coaster set for a Summer 2026 debut, it also wouldn't be too surprising if Disney revealed an opening tomorrow as well.

More Walt Disney World News: