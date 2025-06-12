Star Wars and Pedro Pascal Prep for (I Am Your) Father’s Day in New Video

The Mandalorian star reacts to different Star Wars collectibles.

With Father’s Day upon us, Star Wars has enlisted none other than Pedro Pascal for some suggestions on what might work as a gift for an occasion they refer to as (I Am Your) Father’s Day.

What’s Happening:

In a new video, the ever-busy Pedro Pascal takes a break from filming or promoting his many other projects ( The Last of Us , Materialists , Fantastic Four, etc.) to go over some recent Star Wars collectibles - mostly, but not entirely, based around The Mandalorian .

, , etc.) to go over some recent Star Wars collectibles - mostly, but not entirely, based around . In the video, Pascal also discusses how much he loves seeing how much Grogu has been embraced by the public and how much imagery he sees of the character - joking that he whispers “I met him first."

Among the many products glimpsed in the video, a few highlights include:

Hot Toys Grogu Life-Size Collectible Figure (Retail: $270.00)

This is the item that has Pascal declaring “Incredible. They nailed it!"

LEGO Grogu with Hover Pram (Retail: $99.99)

Pascal: “Wow. This is so bad**s."

Star Wars MIXMASHERS Darth Vader DLX Figure (Retail: $30.99)

This item and its mixed up theme has Pascal amusingly thrown, declaring “Vader has a Mando weapon on him?! Blasphemy!"

Large Better Together Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Magnetic Plush Pair (Retail: $39.99)

Play-Doh Star Wars- The Mandalorian Launching Speeder Playset (Retail: $19.99)

STAR WARS THE VINTAGE COLLECTION BANTHA & TUSKEN RAIDER 2-PACK (Retail: $69.99)

Pascal: “I didn’t have anything like this as a kid! Where can you get this!?"

Pascal’s right about that Bantha, since while there was a toy for another Tatooine-based creature, the Dewback, released for the original Star Wars Kenner figure line in the 1970s and 1980s, they never made a Bantha, despite developing one that never got produced. It would take the Star Wars action figures being revived in the mid-90s to finally get the Bantha in this scale, paving the way for this even more elaborate version Pascal is understandably impressed by.

Pascal will next be seen (or at least heard) in the Star Wars universe in the feature film The Mandalorian & Grogu, opening in May 2026.

