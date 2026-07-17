Cheers: Oga's Cantina Celebrates Disneyland's Birthday With New Cocktail

Raise a glass to Disneyland at 71

Your favorite Disneyland cantina owner is celebrating Disneyland's birthday in style.

What's Happening:

  • Oga's Cantina inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland has released a brand new cocktail today, a "special birthday drink."
  • The Alderaanian Fizz is described as Mandarin orange vodka, blue Curaçao, ginger mule mix, pure cane sugar syrup, and soda water topped with candied ginger.
  • The birthday in question is, of course, that of Disneyland itself, which opened its doors 71 years ago today, July 17.
  • The drink is advertised "for a limited time" so try it while you can. Exactly when it goes away is unclear.

More Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey