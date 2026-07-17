Cheers: Oga's Cantina Celebrates Disneyland's Birthday With New Cocktail

Your favorite Disneyland cantina owner is celebrating Disneyland's birthday in style.

What's Happening:

Oga's Cantina inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland has released a brand new cocktail today, a "special birthday drink."

The Alderaanian Fizz is described as Mandarin orange vodka, blue Curaçao, ginger mule mix, pure cane sugar syrup, and soda water topped with candied ginger.

The birthday in question is, of course, that of Disneyland itself, which opened its doors 71 years ago today, July 17.