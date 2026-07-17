Cheers: Oga's Cantina Celebrates Disneyland's Birthday With New Cocktail
Raise a glass to Disneyland at 71
Your favorite Disneyland cantina owner is celebrating Disneyland's birthday in style.
What's Happening:
- Oga's Cantina inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland has released a brand new cocktail today, a "special birthday drink."
- The Alderaanian Fizz is described as Mandarin orange vodka, blue Curaçao, ginger mule mix, pure cane sugar syrup, and soda water topped with candied ginger.
- The birthday in question is, of course, that of Disneyland itself, which opened its doors 71 years ago today, July 17.
- The drink is advertised "for a limited time" so try it while you can. Exactly when it goes away is unclear.
More Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge News:
- Get a behind the scenes look at the creation of the new version of Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run, currently operating at Disneyland.
- With the recent timeline change at Galaxy's Edge, you can follow the adventures of Han Solo and others visiting Batuu in a currently running comic series.
- If you can't visit Star Wars; galaxy's Edge yourself, you can still feel like you're there with the official Disney Parks' Soundscapes video.