"Star Wars Outlaws: Low Red Moon" Novel Cover Art Revealed
The "Star Wars: Outlaws" prequel novel comes out February 3, 2026.
The cover artwork for the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws: Low Red Moon novel, coming early next year.
What’s Happening:
- The cover artwork for Star Wars Outlaws prequel novel, Star Wars Outlaws: Low Red Moon by
- Mike Chen has been released.
- In Star Wars Outlaws: Low Red Moon, ND-5 and Jaylen Vrax embark on their descent into the galaxy’s underworld in search of answers and opportunity.
- According to Penguin Random House, the novel is about: Jaylen Barsha, heir to his family’s immense power and wealth, had his life charted out for him neatly and meticulously by his parents, even though he suspected his neglected half-brother Sliro would be a better fit for the bright corporate future his parents envisioned. Then the Empire stripped it all away on trumped-up charges of conspiracy against his family. Before he can reach Sliro for help redeeming the Barsha name, a battle droid arrives at the family compound with a mission to kill every last member of the Barsha clan. Jaylen manages to fend off the attack as the sole survivor, but realizes the droid, who he reprograms, is his only chance to stay alive. But he can no longer be Jaylen Barsha—he’ll have to live now as Jaylen Vrax. Former Separatist battle droid ND-5 knows he should be scrap metal, all things considered. He was a proficient contributor to the Separatist cause, but what is a soldier without a war? A trigger without aim? Loyalty is in his programming, and Jaylen, who treats him as more than just a weapon, has earned it. Perhaps, the droid thinks, with a partner he can be more. ND-5 just has to earn Jaylen’s trust. With the threat against the Barsha clan still shrouded in mystery, the pair has no choice but to leverage the chaos and disappear. They find sanctuary in the anonymity of the underworld, building their reputation among scoundrels, bounty hunters, and crime syndicates. But when their latest score gives the first real clue in years to who sent ND-5 after Jaylen’s family, their biggest opportunity presents a new kind of risk. Do they give up this chance at the wealth and power Jaylen was denied to pursue answers? Or will ambition and the weight of the past shatter their unlikely partnership?
- Star Wars Outlaws: Low Red Moon serves as a prequel to the Star Wars Outlaws game, which takes place between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.
- The novel retails for $30 USD and is available for pre-order now and will be available wherever books are sold on February 3, 2026.
