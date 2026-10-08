Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Announces Fall Dining, Halloween Cocktails and Food & Wine Classic
Seasonal cocktails, Halloween costume contests, Thanksgiving menus, and the annual Food & Wine Classic are coming to the resort this fall.
Fall is bringing a flavorful lineup of seasonal experiences to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort, from spooky specialty cocktails and Halloween costume contests to Thanksgiving feasts and the return of the popular Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic.
What’s Happening:
- Guests visiting the resort this season can enjoy festive drinks, autumn-inspired dishes, and special holiday dining options across its restaurants and lounges, with offerings celebrating everything from Halloween to Thanksgiving.
- Throughout October, the resort is serving up a rotating selection of Halloween-inspired cocktails, with a new specialty drink featured each week.
- The lineup begins with Fangtasia, available October 4-10, a decadent combination of Three Olives Vodka, Chambord, Mozart White Chocolate liqueur, honey blossom syrup, and creamy oat milk. The sweet, velvety cocktail is finished with a striking red honey rim.
- From October 11-17, guests can try the Blood Moon Lychee, which combines Maestro Dobel Tequila with lychee juice, fresh lemon juice, and cherry syrup for a vibrant balance of tart citrus and sweetness.
- The Haunted Harvest follows from October 18–24, bringing together Three Olives Vodka, Prosecco, crisp apple juice, caramel butter syrup, fresh lime juice, and orgeat in a sparkling cocktail inspired by the flavors of autumn.
- Rounding out the Halloween cocktail lineup is the Gravedigger, available October 25–31. This bold, spirit-forward drink combines Kraken Rum, Crème de Banana, Antica Vermouth, and Aperol for a Halloween-inspired take on a classic Negroni.
- These seasonal cocktails will be available at restaurants and lounges throughout the resort, including Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina, Todd English’s bluezoo, Phins Lounge, Amare, and Kimonos.
- Guests can also show off their Halloween costumes during weekly contests at the Dolphin’s Lagoon Games, Lanes & Eats. The contests are scheduled for Saturday evenings from October 3 through October 24, beginning at 5 p.m., with prizes awarded for the best costumes.
- As the season moves toward Thanksgiving, the resort is also preparing a variety of holiday dining experiences. Garden Grove at the Swan will offer a Thanksgiving buffet in its whimsical park-inspired setting, providing families with a festive meal without the work of preparing a holiday feast at home.
- The buffet will feature traditional Thanksgiving favorites, including roasted turkey and glazed ham, alongside additional options such as seared grouper and made-to-order Mickey Waffles.
- Several of the resort's signature restaurants will also offer special Thanksgiving dishes alongside their regular menus. At Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina at the Dolphin, guests can find slow-roast turkey roulade, turkey pot pie, and roasted pumpkin cheesecake.
- Amare at the Swan Reserve will serve Turkey Breast Milanese, while Il Mulino at the Swan will offer Ballottina Di Tacchino. Todd English’s bluezoo at the Dolphin will also feature Turkey Roulade.
- Beyond the holiday-specific menus, autumn flavors will appear across the resort's dining destinations throughout the season. Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina will serve a hay-smoked tomahawk steak with potato-crusted fondant potatoes and red wine demi-glace.
- At Todd English’s bluezoo, guests can enjoy a harvest salad featuring roasted acorn squash, crispy quinoa, baby kale, arugula, shaved Brussels sprouts, frisée, fresh pomegranate, candied walnuts, maple-goat cheese mousse, and Dijon vinaigrette.
- Il Mulino will offer ossobuco with braised veal shank, creamy polenta, roasted vegetables, and gremolata. Meanwhile, Tangerine at the Swan Reserve will feature lamb kofta with seasoned ground lamb sausage, tzatziki, fennel and apple salad, and red shoug.
- One of the season's major culinary events will also return in November with the 2026 Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic. The annual event transforms the resort into a lively street party featuring cuisine from the property's restaurants and lounges, international wine and beer tastings, and live entertainment.
- Guests can look forward to unlimited food and beverage tastings each evening, with offerings from the resort's 23 restaurants and lounges. The event will also feature themed areas such as Chinatown, Carnival Corner, and For the Love of Florida, along with instructor-led tasting classes focused on beer, wine, and spirits.
- Celebrity chefs Michael Mina and Todd English are also scheduled to make appearances during the event.
- For additional information about the Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic or to purchase tickets, visit FoodAndWineClassic.com.
- Guests looking to explore seasonal dining options or make restaurant reservations can visit the Swan and Dolphin website or OpenTable.
- With Halloween festivities, Thanksgiving dining, autumn-inspired menus, and a major food and wine event on the calendar, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort is offering plenty of ways to celebrate the flavors of fall.
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