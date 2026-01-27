The Fate of Memorabilia: Taylor Swift's Costumes Removed from Walt Disney Presents in Florida

You were a Foolish One if you thought they would stick around forever.

After being on display for a Fortnight or three, guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios are no longer able to see Taylor Swift’s costumes at Walt Disney Presents inside the park - which opened as the Disney-MGM Studios back in 1989.

Taylor Swift’s era in the building started back on December 12 of last year, when a collection of the star’s costumes from her hugely successful The Eras Tour (which is also featured on Disney+) appeared on display in the walk-through attraction that once celebrated the life and personal accomplishments of Walt Disney. Over time, that notion has gone on to include upcoming and current company projects, including park models, costumes from current and upcoming productions, and animation art for what is about to hit theaters from Disney or Pixar.

The costumes, including outfits from the Reputation, The Tortured Poets Department, and Midnights era in the show, drew quite a crowd, creating a lengthy queue for the experience. Not featured, a Cardigan. The costumes didn’t take up a Blank Space in the exhibit though - they took over a display case featuring park models of both Spaceship Earth at EPCOT and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror - which you can see towering over the very park you are in once you leave the exhibit.

Now, the curators of this experience were quick to Shake It Off, and the displays have been restored to those aforementioned park models. It’s a timeless tale us Disney Parks fans know All Too Well.

If you think all the new things in Walt Disney Presents are gone though, You Need to Calm Down. Guests visiting can still see the model for the upcoming Tropical Americas at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and the season two costumes and props from Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

