Photos/Video: The It's a Sweetsful Time! Parade Brings Candy-Coated Fun to Tokyo Disneyland

So sweet you'll get a tummy ache!

Tokyo Disneyland’s Vanellope’s Sweet Pop World event brings in tons of limited time fun, including the It’s a Sweetsful Time! Parade.

What’s Happening:

  • Vanellope’s Sweet Pop World has arrived at Tokyo Disneyland!
  • The limited time event, which takes over the park with special decor, merchandise, food offerings and more, is inspired by Disney’s hit animated film Wreck-It Ralph’s candy-loving Vanellope Von Schweetz.
  • The character, who is a Princess in her game of Candy Rush, is also the inspiration of the It’s a Sweetsful Time! Parade. 

  • The entertainment offering brings candy-coated fun through the park’s parade route with colorful floats and a plethora of Disney characters. 

  • Of course, Vanellope leads the way, and is quickly followed by characters like Cinderella, Rapunzal, Alice, Winnie the Pooh, Minnie Mouse, and more!

  • Laughing Place had the chance to check out the parade on a recent trip to Tokyo Disney Resort, and, now, you can check it out too!

  • Vanellope’s Sweet Pop World runs now through June 30th, 2026! Don’t miss out on the fun!
  • For those looking to head to Tokyo Disney Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning