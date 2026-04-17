Photos/Video: The It's a Sweetsful Time! Parade Brings Candy-Coated Fun to Tokyo Disneyland

Tokyo Disneyland’s Vanellope’s Sweet Pop World event brings in tons of limited time fun, including the It’s a Sweetsful Time! Parade.

What’s Happening:

Vanellope’s Sweet Pop World has arrived at Tokyo Disneyland!

The limited time event, which takes over the park with special decor, merchandise, food offerings and more, is inspired by Disney’s hit animated film Wreck-It Ralph’s candy-loving Vanellope Von Schweetz.

The character, who is a Princess in her game of Candy Rush, is also the inspiration of the It’s a Sweetsful Time! Parade.

The entertainment offering brings candy-coated fun through the park’s parade route with colorful floats and a plethora of Disney characters.

Of course, Vanellope leads the way, and is quickly followed by characters like Cinderella, Rapunzal, Alice, Winnie the Pooh, Minnie Mouse, and more!

Laughing Place had the chance to check out the parade on a recent trip to Tokyo Disney Resort, and, now, you can check it out too!

Vanellope’s Sweet Pop World runs now through June 30th, 2026! Don’t miss out on the fun!

For those looking to head to Tokyo Disney Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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