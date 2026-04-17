Photos/Video: The It's a Sweetsful Time! Parade Brings Candy-Coated Fun to Tokyo Disneyland
So sweet you'll get a tummy ache!
Tokyo Disneyland’s Vanellope’s Sweet Pop World event brings in tons of limited time fun, including the It’s a Sweetsful Time! Parade.
What’s Happening:
- Vanellope’s Sweet Pop World has arrived at Tokyo Disneyland!
- The limited time event, which takes over the park with special decor, merchandise, food offerings and more, is inspired by Disney’s hit animated film Wreck-It Ralph’s candy-loving Vanellope Von Schweetz.
- The character, who is a Princess in her game of Candy Rush, is also the inspiration of the It’s a Sweetsful Time! Parade.
- The entertainment offering brings candy-coated fun through the park’s parade route with colorful floats and a plethora of Disney characters.
- Of course, Vanellope leads the way, and is quickly followed by characters like Cinderella, Rapunzal, Alice, Winnie the Pooh, Minnie Mouse, and more!
- Laughing Place had the chance to check out the parade on a recent trip to Tokyo Disney Resort, and, now, you can check it out too!
- Vanellope’s Sweet Pop World runs now through June 30th, 2026! Don’t miss out on the fun!
- For those looking to head to Tokyo Disney Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Tokyo Disney Resort:
- JAL Jubilee Express Takes Flight for Tokyo DisneySea’s 25th Anniversary
- How Tokyo DisneySea Continues to Shine as an Inspiration, Showing Us What's Possible
- Photos: Tokyo Disneyland's Space Mountain Towers Over Tomorrowland as Exterior Work Takes Shape
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com