The Mara at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge Temporarily Shifting to Mobile Order Only

The good news is won't be for very long.

Every Walt Disney World restaurant is somebody's favorite, and nobody likes it when their favorite spot is closed for refurbishment. Of course, that is going to happen from time to time everywhere. The Mara at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge is a favorite spot to grab a quick bite for many, but it will be undergoing some changes this week.

What's Happening:

The Mara is a quick-service dining location located inside Jambo House at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, which is viewed by many as the absolute best place to stay in the whole of Walt Disney World.

The Mara offers traditional quick-service fare, like burgers and chicken strips, but gives them a bit of African flair through the use of traditional African spices and sauces.

In an announcement on the Walt Disney World website, it's confirmed that The Mara will be closed for dining from September 21 -25 so that the dining room can undergo maintenance.

The good news is that the Mara's kitchen will remain open through the renovation. While the seating area will be closed, the Mara will remain open for mobile orders via the My Disney Experience App.

The maintenance work will be going on during normal hours, as the notice informs guests at Animal Kingdom Lodge that they may hear construction noise during daytime hours.

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