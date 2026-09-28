This is Halloween at the Disneyland Resort as a New Overview is Fueled By "Nightmare" Music
Setting the scene for what spookiness awaits.
It's Halloween time at the Disneyland Resort, and a new video is set to a beloved song as it spotlights the many ways you can celebrate spooky season while visiting.
What's Happening:
- As a certain song goes, "This is Halloween," and a new video shared by the Disneyland Resort uses that very Nightmare Before Christmas favorite as accompaniment across both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure to show how many different ways Halloween time is being spotlighted.
- From the Haunted Mansion Holiday overlay to meet and greets with Jack & Sally to the ominous vibes of Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark, there are many highlights to behold.
- There's also beloved characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy and even Lightning McQueen appearing in their Halloween best.
- Also included is a look at the current Halloween decor at the parks, including the impressive Headless Horseman statue found in California Adventure.
- For more from Disneyland Resort's Halloween celebration beyond the theme parks, check out photos of the Nightmare Before Christmas display at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel, Pixar Place Hotel's Monsters, Inc.-themed makeover, and Disneyland Hotel's current Haunted Mansion imagery.
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