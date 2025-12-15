Disney Fine Art’s Tim Rogerson Named Official Poster Artist for EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2026
The celebrated artist’s work will headline EPCOT’s annual celebration of creativity from January 16 through February 23, 2026
Art takes center stage at EPCOT in 2026, and this year’s International Festival of the Arts has found its signature look.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Fine Art has a major reason to celebrate. Tim Rogerson has been selected as the Official Poster Artist for the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, an honor that places his work at the heart of one of Walt Disney World’s most creatively inspired festivals. Running January 16 through February 23, 2026, the event will showcase Rogerson’s artwork as the visual centerpiece welcoming guests to EPCOT’s celebration of imagination, creativity, and artistic expression.
- As Official Poster Artist, Rogerson’s artwork will serve as the defining image of the 2026 festival, appearing across event signage and merchandise while setting the tone for EPCOT’s annual tribute to visual, culinary, and performing arts. Known for his evocative style and deep connection to Disney storytelling, Rogerson’s selection is a milestone moment for both the artist and Disney Fine Art.
- Guests attending the festival will have the opportunity to experience Rogerson’s work up close and even meet the artist in person.
- Disney Fine Art will be showcasing an extensive collection of artwork throughout the festival, with locations near the Mexico Pavilion and the World Showcase Plaza Bridge Kiosk. These spaces will feature the official festival poster alongside a wide range of Disney Fine Art pieces, offering fans a chance to explore the full portfolio and connect with the creative process behind the art.
- In addition to Rogerson, several talented interpretive artists from Disney Fine Art will be on hand during the festival, creating a dynamic, gallery-like atmosphere that celebrates artistry in all its forms. Whether you’re stopping by to admire the official poster, discover new works, or meet the artists themselves, the Disney Fine Art showcases promise to be a must-visit destination during the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.
- With creativity at the forefront and an official poster that captures the spirit of EPCOT, the 2026 festival is shaping up to be an unforgettable celebration of art, imagination, and Disney magic.
More EPCOT News:
- Photos: New Figment Squishmallow Bag Clip Has Arrived at EPCOT
- Snowball Express 2025: Walt Disney World and the Gary Sinise Foundation Welcome Families of Fallen Military for Some Holiday Healing Magic
- Citizen Offering Complimentary Watch Engraving on Select Weekends at EPCOT This Holiday Season
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com