Cool-Off at Tokyo Disney Resort with Special Ticket Types this Summer
A full day of park hopping, or just a shorter evening at the parks await!
Just in time to partake in the Summer Cool-Off festivities, Tokyo Disney Resort is introducing some admission types to enjoy both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea.
What's Happening:
- Along with the return of the Summer Cool-Off, Tokyo Disney Resort has announced three types of special, limited-period tickets for admission between July 1 and September 13th, 2026 to Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea.
- After 3 Summer Passports (Limited Period) / After 5 Summer Passports (Limited Period) give guests the chance to spend a leisurely afternoon at the park, or arrive in the cool of the evening to catch the nighttime shows. For guests who want to enjoy the summer this way, two limited-time passports will be available. Good any day of the week, on weekdays and weekends alike, the After 3 Summer Passport (Limited Period) grants park entry from 3:00 p.m., and the After 5 Summer Passport (Limited Period) from 5:00 p.m., to either Tokyo Disneyland or Tokyo DisneySea.
- These After 3 Summer Passports start at 6,500 yen for adults and 3,800 for children, where the After 5 Summer Passport starts at 4,500 yen - which is the same regardless of adult or child. Note that the prices do vary by admission date.
- 1-Day Park Hopper Passports (Limited Period) are perfect for guests who want to make the most of a full day at both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea this summer. This special passport allows guests to enjoy one park from opening time, then hop freely between Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea from 11:00 a.m. onward. Disney Premier Access, Disney Mobile Order and more are available at both parks after hopping parks.
- 1-Day Park Hopper Passports start at 13,700 yen for adults, and 8,100 yen for children, with prices varying by admission date.
- More about the tickets can be found at the official Tokyo Disney Resort website.
Cool Out for Summer:
- The tickets are released just in time for the Summer Cool-Off, the second time that the event has returned to the destination.
- As part of the fun, attractions will be enhanced in numerous ways, including "Get Soaked" editions of Splash Mountain, Gadget's Go Coaster, and Aquatopia. These have been enhanced to spray and splash additional water to get all the passengers aboard, well, soaked.
- Special entertainment, like a cool-down mini parade with Baymax that sprays water on all those watching, as well as enhanced zones that feature addtional water effects in Toontown and the Mediterranean Harbor are also featured as part of the event.
- You can find out more about the Tokyo Disney Summer Cool-Off now, and learn about an attraction that will be closing permanently after the event at Tokyo DisneySea.
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