Dr. Seeker Himself, Wallace Langham, Paid a Farewell Visit to DINOSAUR at Animal Kingdom
The actor, who was seen in the pre-show and heard on the ride itself, stopped by to say goodbye.
Among the throngs of fans who recently said goodbye to DINOSAUR at Animal Kingdom was a familiar face and voice from the attraction, actor Wallace Langham.
What's Happening:
- This past weekend saw the end of the road for both DINOSAUR and DinoLand USA at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom, which drew many to the park to ride the attraction once last time.
- As it turns out, none other than Wallace Langham, who played Dr. Grant Seeker in DINOSAUR, also paid a final visit to the attraction. The character of Dr. Seeker was introduced as part of the pre-show footage alongside Dr. Helen Marsh (Phylicia Rashad) and then he could be heard guiding guests during the ride itself. Seeker was one of the alterations to the attraction when it changed from its original 1998 Countdown to Extinction incarnation to DINOSAUR in 2000.
- Langham's visit to see DINOSAUR was revealed by the Rope Drop Humor Facebook page, where Disney photographer MIchael Huang posted a photo of himself with Langham and other cast members. Langham was Seeker-ready in a lab coat, and Huang wrote, "This morning, I met this guy in a white lab coat who tried to get me and my friends into a Time Rover. Granted, it was tempting. But, it was not something we were seeking this cold, cold morning. So, we politely declined."
- Others then showed off their own photos from Langham's visit in the replies, including Rhys Moskowitz, who posted a picture of Langham with several DINOSAUR cast members.
- Among his many credits, Langham is probably best known -- outside of the theme park realm, of course -- for his many years on CSI.
- With DinoLand USA and DINOSAUR now both closed, the road begins to changing the area into a Tropical Americas themed land, which will include an Encanto attraction, and DINOSAUR itself being turned into a new version of an Indiana Jones attraction.
