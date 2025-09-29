Learn How to Create a Pirates of the Caribbean Character with New Video from Walt Disney Imagineering

Imagineer Todd Bright teaches us how to draw and watercolor paint.

Today Walt Disney Imagineering shared a new video to its official YouTube channel, in which Imagineer Todd Bright teaches us how to create an all-new character for the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at Disney Parks by drawing and watercolor painting the concept. See the video below.

What’s happening:

A new video has been released to Walt Disney Imagineering’s official YouTube channel, in which Disney Imagineer Todd Bright teaches us how to create our very own pirate character and tableau for the Pirates of the Caribbean attractions at Disney Parks around the world.

Before joining Walt Disney Imagineering, Todd Bright actually got his start as a character animator for Walt Disney Animation Studios, where he contributed to movies like The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Mulan, Tarzan, Lilo & Stitch, and Brother Bear. He also worked on Curious George for Universal Pictures and Space Jam: A New Legacy for Warner Bros, and has facilitated drawing, story, and animation workshops for WDI, Disney Youth, Epcot Festival of the Arts, and art colleges around the United States.

Watch Drawing & Watercolor Painting with a Disney Imagineer:

What they’re saying:

Walt Disney Imagineer Todd Bright: “Today we’re gonna talk about creating our very own pirate for the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, and how to approach that. For me, I can’t get that song out of my head, so I want to make a musician pirate today."

