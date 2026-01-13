Walt Disney World Releases Photos of the Work Being Done to Update Magic Kingdom's Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
The new track is installed, as the work continues towards the attraction's Spring 2026 reopening.
Walt Disney World has released new photos showing the progress of the current big renovations happening for Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom.
What's Happening:
- The new photos show cast members hard at work on the update to the classic attractions. Disney notes that teams from all across Walt Disney World are working together on the project, including construction, Imagineers, engineers, and technology experts.
- The teams recently celebrated the completion of Big Thunder Mountain's brand new steel track install with a symbolic “golden spike” ceremony in which golden bolts were installed on the final piece of track. This was done as a nod to the railroad heritage and traditions that inspired Big Thunder.
- Imagineer Wyatt Winter recently revealed more details on the updates, which beyond the new track also features new ride vehicles, refreshed Audio-Animatronics figures, the addition of new gold props on the mountain, and the repair of effects that haven't been properly functioning in many years.
- This is on top of previous information revealed about how the Rainbow Cavern lift hill will now feature shimmering and iridescent stalagmites and stalactites, and rock formations that will begin to glow red and rumble.
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is expected to reopen sometime this spring at the Magic Kingdom.
What They're Saying:
- Stephen Murphy, Senior Project Manager: “This project represents what being a Cast Member is all about—protecting a legacy while preparing it for the future. I take pride knowing our work will keep this tradition alive for generations to come.”
- Emily York, Associate Project Manager: “Watching the first vehicle roll onto the new track was surreal. This project has been a true labor of love.”
- Nicholas Roedl, Staff Project Engineer: “Growing up, I always wanted to build roller coasters. This was my first chance to do it—and it felt like fulfilling a childhood dream.”
- Wesley Kashula, Program Field Representative: “It takes an army to achieve something of this scale. My hope is that Guests feel the same excitement and joy they’ve always associated with Big Thunder—only elevated.”
