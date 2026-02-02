Ducks in a Row: Walt Disney World Releases New Character Themed Rubber Ducks

Add a little magic to bath time with brand new Disney character rubber duckies now available at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Laughing Place spotted some adorable new rubber ducks perfect for fans looking to take home a cheap and silly souvenir.

Seeing the iconic bath-time buddy dress up as different Disney characters, fans will find variations from films like Winnie the Pooh, Frozen, Moana, and more!

Running at only $4.99 each, these are probably some of the cheapest souvenirs available at the resort, even cheaper than a bag of Goofy’s Candy Co. candy.

Take a look at the designs below!

Mickey Mouse

Minnie Mouse

Winnie the Pooh

Tigger

Stitch

Buzz Lightyear

Little Green Men

Ursula

Elsa

We Have the Tree of Life at Home:

A new succulent planter designed to look like the Tree of Life arrived at Animal Kingdom!

Featuring a carved animal base and an array of live plants, it's an incredibly unique piece of merchandise you should definitely check out!

