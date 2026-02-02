Photos: DinoLand U.S.A. Closed Off to Guests, Removed from Physical Animal Kingdom Map

Walt Disney World is making way for Tropical Americas.

As regular Walt Disney World visitors are already aware, the DinoLand U.S.A. area of the Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park has now permanently closed to make way for the new Tropical Americas land. And today, Laughing Place reporter Jeremiah Good visited the park to see what the area looks like after its closure.

What's happening:

During his visit to Disney's Animal Kingdom today, Jeremiah snapped some photos of the now-closed DinoLand U.S.A. area. The land's main entrance sign has been covered up and its path has been blocked off by some planters.

Planters are up for now, instead of construction walls, as Animal Kingdom cast members get a final chance to ride the attraction today, February 2.

The physical Disney's Animal Kingdom park map also now reflects the DinoLand U.S.A. closure, marking the area as the future home of Tropical Americas.

DinoLand U.S.A. opened with Disney's Animal Kingdom on April 22, 1998, along with the DINOSAUR attraction (originally known as Countdown to Extinction).

Tropical Americas will be home to a new Encanto-themed attraction, plus an Indiana Jones attraction that will utilize the existing DINOSAUR track.

More news about DinoLand U.S.A.: