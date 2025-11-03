Photos: Move Over, Halloween, as Holiday Decorations Begin to Arrive at Magic Kingdom

Check out the first decorations along Main Street, in Frontierland, and more.

We're coming out of Halloween weekend, so you know what that means... it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Walt Disney World! We paid a visit to the Magic Kingdom today, and saw all the work Santa's elves -- AKA Walt Disney World cast members -- had been doing to get things ready before the Holidays at Walt Disney World Resort season begins on November 14.

The in-process holiday makeover is clear once you enter Magic Kingdom, where a couple of winter-ready Mickey and Minnie topiaries greet you by the train station, while the station itself now boasts some decoration.

City Hall also has new holiday decor up.

And then, of course, is the biggest symbol of the season of all, in the form of this year's Magic Kingdom Christmas tree...

...not to mention some classic presents.

Looking down Main Street, you can see things have been properly holiday-ized.

Along with a bit of holiday merch now prominent.

The holiday makeover can also be found in other areas beyond Main Street, with Frontierland's restaurants and storefronts decorated.

As is the exterior to the nearby Liberty Tree Tavern in Liberty Square.

And Liberty Square's Hall of Presents.

We'll be seeing more holiday imagery begin to appear as we get closer to November 14 and the official kick off of Holidays at Walt Disney World.

