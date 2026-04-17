Disney Resort Guests Get Free Water Park Admission on Check-In Day for Summer 2026

New perk lets guests start their Walt Disney World vacation with a splash at Typhoon Lagoon or Blizzard Beach

There’s nothing quite like arriving at Walt Disney World and immediately diving into the magic, but starting this summer, that first-day excitement is getting a major upgrade. Guests staying at select Disney Resort hotels will be able to kick off their vacation with a splash thanks to a brand-new perk that includes water park admission on check-in day.

What’s Happening:

Available for arrivals between May 26 and September 8, 2026, this limited-time benefit gives eligible guests staying at a Disney Resorts Collection hotel complimentary access to one of Disney’s beloved water parks on the very day they arrive.

This simple but impactful addition that turns what’s typically a travel-heavy day into an opportunity to jump straight into vacation mode.

Whether that means braving the towering slides at Disney’s Blizzard Beach or drifting through the tropical oasis of Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, the experience is designed to offer something for everyone.

From adrenaline-pumping attractions to laid-back lazy rivers and sandy relaxation spots, guests can choose their own pace right from the start of their stay.

The benefit is exclusive to registered overnight guests listed on a qualifying reservation and is only valid on the day of check-in. That means planning ahead will be key, especially since availability, park operations, and seasonal closures may impact which water park is open during your visit. Still, for those who can take advantage, it’s a seamless way to maximize every moment of a Disney vacation.

Looking ahead, Disney has already confirmed that this perk will return for summer 2027, extending the offering to another wave of travelers (with the exception of campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground).

Additional details for 2027 are expected at a later date, but the early announcement signals Disney’s confidence in the program as a valuable guest experience enhancement.

Beyond the added value, the benefit also reflects a broader shift in how Disney is thinking about arrival day. Instead of waiting until park tickets activate or rooms are ready, guests are encouraged to jump right into the fun, turning downtime into playtime and making the first day feel just as memorable as the rest.

Of course, there are a few important details to keep in mind. The water park admission is non-transferable, tied specifically to the check-in date, and cannot be moved to another day.

It also does not include separately priced experiences or special events. As always, capacity limits, weather conditions, and operational changes may affect availability.

Still, for guests planning a summer stay, the opportunity to swap travel stress for waterslides and wave pools is an enticing one.

About Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach Water Parks:

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon features one of the world’s largest wave pools and a tropical, storm-ravaged island theme that immerses guests in a laid-back beach atmosphere.

Typhoon Lagoon offers a mix of thrills and relaxation, including attractions like Crush ‘n’ Gusher, Miss Adventure Falls, and the Castaway Creek lazy river.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach is themed as a melting ski resort, blending snowy visuals with sunny Florida weather for a uniquely playful setting.

Blizzard Beach is home to Summit Plummet, one of the tallest and fastest body slides in the world, making it a top choice for thrill-seekers.

Both Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Disney’s Blizzard Beach offer family-friendly attractions, relaxing lazy rivers, and immersive theming that make them standout water parks at Walt Disney World.

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