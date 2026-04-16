UK Man Arrested After Pushing Teenager at Magic Kingdom

The man claims he didn't push the girl, and is out on bail.

A UK man was arrested for pushing a teenager after a disagreement in the queue of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom

What’s Happening:

  • According to People Magazine, a guest at Walt Disney World was arrested after allegedly pushing an 18-year-old girl in line for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
  • The incident occurred on February 20 at Magic Kingdom, according to a sheriff’s report.
  • The victim said she and a friend were moving through the line to rejoin their group.
  • She claims a man, identified as 47-year-old Keith Richard Newman, tried to block her path.
  • According to the victim, Newman pushed her with both hands, causing her to fall into her friend and spill water.
  • The friend witnessed the incident and supported the victim’s account.
  • Newman admitted putting his hand out but claimed the girl walked into it and denied pushing her.
  • Police noted the victim had no visible injuries and declined medical treatment.
  • Based on statements, Newman was arrested and charged with battery.
  • He was released on $1,000 bail on February 23 and later pleaded not guilty.
  • This is another reminder that if you are worried about line cutting or other behavior that is against Disney’s policies, contact a cast member. It is not a guest's responsibility to enforce rules or assume malice towards other guests. 
  • Also, a good reminder that leaving and re-entering a queue is allowed using Attraction Queue Re-Entry procedures. Make sure to communicate with the cast member at the attraction entrance when re-entering the queue.

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber