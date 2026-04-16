UK Man Arrested After Pushing Teenager at Magic Kingdom
The man claims he didn't push the girl, and is out on bail.
A UK man was arrested for pushing a teenager after a disagreement in the queue of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- According to People Magazine, a guest at Walt Disney World was arrested after allegedly pushing an 18-year-old girl in line for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
- The incident occurred on February 20 at Magic Kingdom, according to a sheriff’s report.
- The victim said she and a friend were moving through the line to rejoin their group.
- She claims a man, identified as 47-year-old Keith Richard Newman, tried to block her path.
- According to the victim, Newman pushed her with both hands, causing her to fall into her friend and spill water.
- The friend witnessed the incident and supported the victim’s account.
- Newman admitted putting his hand out but claimed the girl walked into it and denied pushing her.
- Police noted the victim had no visible injuries and declined medical treatment.
- Based on statements, Newman was arrested and charged with battery.
- He was released on $1,000 bail on February 23 and later pleaded not guilty.
- This is another reminder that if you are worried about line cutting or other behavior that is against Disney’s policies, contact a cast member. It is not a guest's responsibility to enforce rules or assume malice towards other guests.
- Also, a good reminder that leaving and re-entering a queue is allowed using Attraction Queue Re-Entry procedures. Make sure to communicate with the cast member at the attraction entrance when re-entering the queue.
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