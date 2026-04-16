UK Man Arrested After Pushing Teenager at Magic Kingdom

The man claims he didn't push the girl, and is out on bail.

A UK man was arrested for pushing a teenager after a disagreement in the queue of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

According to People Magazine, a guest at Walt Disney World was arrested after allegedly pushing an 18-year-old girl in line for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

The incident occurred on February 20 at Magic Kingdom, according to a sheriff’s report.

The victim said she and a friend were moving through the line to rejoin their group.

She claims a man, identified as 47-year-old Keith Richard Newman, tried to block her path.

According to the victim, Newman pushed her with both hands, causing her to fall into her friend and spill water.

The friend witnessed the incident and supported the victim’s account.

Newman admitted putting his hand out but claimed the girl walked into it and denied pushing her.

Police noted the victim had no visible injuries and declined medical treatment.

Based on statements, Newman was arrested and charged with battery.

He was released on $1,000 bail on February 23 and later pleaded not guilty.

This is another reminder that if you are worried about line cutting or other behavior that is against Disney’s policies, contact a cast member. It is not a guest's responsibility to enforce rules or assume malice towards other guests.

Also, a good reminder that leaving and re-entering a queue is allowed using Attraction Queue Re-Entry procedures. Make sure to communicate with the cast member at the attraction entrance when re-entering the queue.

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