Walt Disney Imagineering Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Look at Muppets Coaster Queue Posters

New video highlights the creative process behind stylized Electric Mayhem posters for Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster

Before you even board your super-stretch limo, the story of Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets will start in the queue, and thanks to a new behind-the-scenes look, we now know just how much artistry is going into every detail.

What’s Happening:

A newly released video from Walt Disney Imagineering pulls back the curtain on the creative process behind the attraction’s all-new poster series, offering fans a glimpse at how the chaotic charm of the Muppets is being translated into bold, music-inspired visuals.

At the center of the video is Dani, a creative director from The Muppets Studio, who walks through the thoughtful and surprisingly technical approach to designing the posters that will line the queue of Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets when it opens May 26.

Dani’s goal is to capture the personality, humor, and musical identity of each member of Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem in a way that feels both authentic and visually striking.

Dani explains that every poster begins with a simple sketch, starting right in the center of the composition. From there, the design organically builds outward, shaping the pose, energy, and attitude of each character before transitioning into clean, stylized vector illustrations.

This process that blends traditional artistry with modern digital design, allowing the final pieces to feel polished while still retaining that hand-crafted Muppets magic.

But illustrating the Muppets isn’t as straightforward as it might seem. Unlike typical animated characters, the Muppets are puppets with distinct physical limitations and quirks that define how they move and emote. That uniqueness presents a creative challenge: how do you translate something inherently three-dimensional and performance-driven into a flat, graphic style without losing what makes it feel real?

According to Dani, the answer lies in every pose, bend, and angle. The posters is carefully considered to reflect how these characters actually exist in space with the way their limbs hinge, the way their posture leans into a joke, the way their energy almost feels slightly offbeat in the best possible way.

The result is artwork that feel distinctly “Muppets” playful and full of personality.

Each design doesn’t just represent a character; it sells a vibe, like a band poster you’d see plastered outside a legendary venue. It’s a fitting approach for an attraction centered around Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, whose entire identity is rooted in music, attitude, and larger-than-life stage presence.

These posters will serve as more than just decoration, they’re storytelling devices. As guests move through the queue, they’ll get a sense of the band’s personalities and dynamics before ever stepping onto the ride, setting the tone for the high-energy experience ahead.

With Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets set to debut this summer at Disney's Hollywood Studios, it’s clear that Imagineering is paying close attention to even the smallest details.

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