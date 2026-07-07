Fourth of July Fun: "Toy Story" Characters On-Board for Walt Disney World US Air Force Flyover
"Toy Story 5" is in theaters now!
Walt Disney World’s emotional Air Force flyover had a crew of VIT, very important toys, on board.
What’s Happening:
- America’s semi-quincentennial brought a ton of fun to Walt Disney World over the holiday weekend, including fireworks, photo ops, and more.
- However, the real standout of the day was the annual Air Force flyover, which passed over both Magic Kingdom and EPCOT.
- From the ground, the military planes awed guests below, who took a plethora of pictures and videos of the event.
- Inside the planes, unbeknownst to the guests below, were some extra special celebrity guests.
- Shared on Instagram by the US Air Force, a group of Toy Story toys road aboard the plane as they celebrated America and the recent release of Toy Story 5.
- In the carousel, Woody, Jessie, and Buzz can be seen in a plethora of moments near and inside the plane.
- Definitely check out the fun behind-the-scenes look at this adorable moment below.
About the Tradition:
- The annual flyover is one of the ways Walt Disney World recognizes the service and sacrifice of members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families.
- Disney has said the tradition reflects a longstanding commitment to supporting the military, a legacy that dates back to company founders Walt Disney and Roy O. Disney.
Read More Walt Disney World:
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- Cheddar Biscuit Burger Available for a Limited Time at Disney Springs' D-Luxe Burger
- Photos: Minimal Construction Walls Go Up Around Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress as Its Transformation Begins
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