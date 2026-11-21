Photos/Video: Disney's Beach Club Resort Debuts "The Nutcracker" Themed Gingerbread Carousel
Plus, check out collectibles and baked goods available as a part of the festivities.
Disney Beach Club Resort is embracing the holiday season with the return of the gingerbread carousel lobby display.
What’s Happening:
- The Holidays at Disney World are here!
- Arriving with it are a plethora of decor, entertainment, separately ticketed parties, food and beverage offerings, and more across the entire resort.
- Over at Disney’s Beach Club, guests can check out a gorgeous carousel display made of gingerbread.
- This is the 26th anniversary of the edible display, featuring a classic holiday theme.
- The massive display is created by Disney’s culinary team, made almost entirely out of edible treats. And, in gingerbread house style, even the signs are made of edible delights!
- This includes:
- 432 pounds of honey
- 1,200 pounds of rye flour
- 100 pounds of eggs
- 25 pounds of spices
- 10 pounds of simple syrup
- 200 pounds of icing
- 10 quarts of egg whites
- 100 pounds of confectioners' sugar
- 200 gum paste flowers
- 50 pounds of dark chocolate
- 20 pounds of Grand Marnier
- All in all that equates to 2,026 pieces of gingerbread with 26 golden Mickeys hidden in the display.
- Take a look at all five unique horse designs below, which are inspired by the classic holiday ballet The Nutcracker.
- Just like in years past, an array of treats and a collectible pin and ornament are available to commemorate the celebration.
- This year’s Beach Club ornament includes the resort’s iconic lighthouse and Donald Duck, both made of “gingerbread.”
- The pin has a matching design and runs for $24.99.
- For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Walt Disney World:
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Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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